The Knights pick up their 3rd win in 4 outings in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 7:43 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights completed a comeback over the St. Benilde Blazers, 64-60, in the NCAA Season 94 men's basketball tournament at the Letran Gym, Thursday, August 2.

The Blazers held a slim lead for nearly the entire game, but the Knights clamped down on the defensive end and held CSB scoreless for the final 3:28 minutes of the game to secure the home win and the solo 3rd spot with a 3-1 record.

Graduating guard JP Calvo made up for two missed free throws in the clutch with a huge offensive board. Jerrick Balanza got fouled and sank his own freebies to seal the win for the Knights.

Blazers guard Unique Naboa fired off a prayer triple in the final 2 seconds that fell short.

Bong Quinto again led the way for the Knights with 17 points and 6 rebounds, albeit with 7 turnovers. Christian Fajarito overcame a scoreless first half and finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Key CSB returnee Yankie Haruna led the Blazer charge with 13 points off the bench. Big man Clement Leutcheu chipped in an all-around game of 10 points, 7 boards and 5 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Letran (64) – Quinto 17, Muyang 10, Fajarito 10, Batiller 8, Calvo 6, Yu 4, Balanza 2, Ambohot 2, Taladua 2, Mandreza 2, Celis 1, Balagasay 0, Agbong 0

CSB (60) – Haruna 13, Leutcheu 10, Gutang 8, Dixon 8, Naboa 5, Velasco 5, Young 4, Domingo 3, Pasturan 2, Carlos 2

Quarter scores: 13-17, 25-31, 43-44, 64-60

STANDINGS

LPU 5-0

SBU 3-0

CSJL 3-1

UPHSD 2-1

AU 2-2

MU 2-2

CSB 2-3

SSC-R 2-3

EAC 0-4

JRU 0-5

– Rappler.com