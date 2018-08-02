Letran completes comeback over CSB for solo 3rd
MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights completed a comeback over the St. Benilde Blazers, 64-60, in the NCAA Season 94 men's basketball tournament at the Letran Gym, Thursday, August 2.
The Blazers held a slim lead for nearly the entire game, but the Knights clamped down on the defensive end and held CSB scoreless for the final 3:28 minutes of the game to secure the home win and the solo 3rd spot with a 3-1 record.
Graduating guard JP Calvo made up for two missed free throws in the clutch with a huge offensive board. Jerrick Balanza got fouled and sank his own freebies to seal the win for the Knights.
Blazers guard Unique Naboa fired off a prayer triple in the final 2 seconds that fell short.
Bong Quinto again led the way for the Knights with 17 points and 6 rebounds, albeit with 7 turnovers. Christian Fajarito overcame a scoreless first half and finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Key CSB returnee Yankie Haruna led the Blazer charge with 13 points off the bench. Big man Clement Leutcheu chipped in an all-around game of 10 points, 7 boards and 5 assists in the losing effort.
The Scores:
Letran (64) – Quinto 17, Muyang 10, Fajarito 10, Batiller 8, Calvo 6, Yu 4, Balanza 2, Ambohot 2, Taladua 2, Mandreza 2, Celis 1, Balagasay 0, Agbong 0
CSB (60) – Haruna 13, Leutcheu 10, Gutang 8, Dixon 8, Naboa 5, Velasco 5, Young 4, Domingo 3, Pasturan 2, Carlos 2
Quarter scores: 13-17, 25-31, 43-44, 64-60
STANDINGS
LPU 5-0
SBU 3-0
CSJL 3-1
UPHSD 2-1
AU 2-2
MU 2-2
CSB 2-3
SSC-R 2-3
EAC 0-4
JRU 0-5
– Rappler.com