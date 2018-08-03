Defending champion San Beda sustains its hot start for a 4-0 card in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 2:43 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion San Beda extended its perfect run in NCAA Season 94 with an 88-70 blasting of Mapua in the men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, August 3.

The Red Lions unleashed a 12-2 run, 61-49, off the hot hand of Gilas cadet Javee Mocon after the Cardinals had threatened within two, 47-49, on a rally capped by a triple from combo guard Eric Jabel at the start of the 3rd quarter.

That decisive 12-2 run was all the window the champs needed to maintain their hold on the game as they broke away anew in the final frame.

Mocon finally had his breakout game of the season with 22 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Last season's Finals MVP Donald Tankoua added 17 points, 7 boards and 2 assists for the Red Lions.

Mapua rookie Warren Bonifacio – who took on the Mapua scoring load in the 3rd quarter where he dropped 13 points – wrapped up his breakout outing with a 19-point, 12-board double-double off the bench.

Cedric Pelayo chipped in 15 for the Cardinals but was limited to a single point in the entire second half.

“The boys really stepped up their game especially in the second half,” said San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez.

“We just have to learn to be consistent on how to play the game. We did a good job in the first quarter but we gave up 25 points from Mapua in the second quarter. Again, the boys really played well so that we will be ready for our big game against Letran on Friday.”

The Red Lions had a red-hot start to their day, outscoring the Cardinals in the first, 30-17. But Pelayo came alive off the bench with 12 points in the second quarter and helped the Cardinals inch within 4 at the halftime mark, 42-46.

The Scores

San Beda (88) – Mocon 22, Tankoua 17, Bolick 11, Oftana 10, Canlas 9, Doliguez 6, Tongco 6, Nelle 5, Eugene 2, Carino 0, Cuntapay 0

Mapua (70) – Bonifacio 19, Pelayo 15, Lugo 8, Serrano 7, Gamboa 6, Victoria 5, Jabel 5, Bunag 2, Aguirre 2, Salenga 1, Biteng 0, Pajarillo 0, Carandang 0

Quarter scores: 30-17, 46-42, 68-58, 88-70

STANDINGS

LPU 5-0

SBU 4-0

CSJL 3-1

UPHSD 2-1

AU 2-2

CSB 2-3

MU 2-3

SSC-R 2-3

EAC 0-4

JRU 0-5

– Rappler.com