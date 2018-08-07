The Stags risk having their two wins forfeited in the 5 games that Ilagan saw action

Published 3:39 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College suspended Golden Stags guard RK Ilagan for the remainder of the NCAA Season 94 first round, said team head coach Egay Macaraya on Tuesday, August 7.

Ilagan was under investigation by the NCAA for allegedly playing in a ligang labas (unsanctioned league). School management, however, went ahead and clamped down on its own player.

"Ang bigay na namin kay RK because of his kasalanan – management ng San Sebastian said RK will be out of the [first] elimination round," he said after his team routed the Mapua Cardinals, 94-70. "Even if 3 games lang ang [NCAA] suspension doon sa pagkakamali."

(What we gave RK for his mistake – management of San Sebastian said RK will be out of the 1st elimination round, even if the league suspension is only for 3 games.)

This means that Ilagan will be out of the team for the next two contests regardless of whether or not the league hands down its own suspension order.

San Sebastian faces Perpetual on Thursday, August 9 and wraps up its first round against defending champion San Beda on Thursday, August 16.

Aside from a league suspension for Ilagan, the Stags risk forefeiting their two wins in the 5 games that he saw action.

They won against the JRU Heavy Bombers and against the CSB Blazers. In the event of forfeitures, a win would be added to each team.

Nonetheless, the team remains in full support of Ilagan, who has averaged 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the Stags' first 5 contests.

"Kung ano man ang mangyayari, RK is still our player, and we support him," Macaraya said. "Nagkamali sya, and that is why I told my players na i-accept na natin yung pagkakamali ni RK then let’s move on. Kahit anong mangyari, susuporta naman kami kay RK."

(Whatever happens, RK is still our player and we support him. He made a mistake and that is why I told my players that we should accept his mistake and let’s move on. Whatever happens, we will give him our support.)

Ilagan is expected to return in the second round after the team suspension has been lifted and if the league ban does not exceed 3 games. – Rappler.com