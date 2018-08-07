The Pirates avenge their final elims loss to CSB two years ago with a historic mark

Published 5:36 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The winning streak has come full circle for the LPU Pirates, who nabbed their 25th straight elimination round win over the CSB Blazers, 77-65, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, August 7.

The Pirates nailed the quarter-century mark over the same team they last lost against, back in the final elims game of Season 92, two years ago.

They did so thanks to the bruising drive of Mike Nzeusseu, who clinched the double-digit lead, 66-56, at the 6:08 mark of the 4th quarter. Marcelino magic took over next as twins Jaycee and Jayvee facilitated their deadly fastbreaks to stretch out CSB's deficit all the way to the final buzzer.

Reigning MVP CJ Perez flaunted his MVP skillset anew, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 5 big steals. Nzeusseu wasn't far behind with his own double-double of 16 points and 13 boards.

Despite the historic mark and context of the contest, head coach Topex Robinson downplayed everything and kept his focus towards the future.

"It's always been nice to win, but again, winning has a lot of flaws," he said. "As much as you wanna celebrate this win - whatever number we're getting right now - what's important is what's in front of us."

And they, quite literally, have a big challenge ahead, as their winning streak will be put on the line against the big man-heavy Letran Knights on Friday, August 17, before setting up the finals rematch against San Beda on Tuesday, August 21.

The Scores

LPU (77) – Perez 22, Nzeusseu 16, Marcelino JC 14, Ayaay 11, Caduyac 6, Marcelino JV 5, Pretta 3, Tansingco 0, Serrano 0, Ibanez 0, Cinco 0, Santos 0, Valdez 0, Yong 0.

CSB (65) – Gutang 13, Dixon 13, Haruna 12, Leutcheu 8, Pasturan 8, Young 7, Carlos 4, Naboa 0, Velasco 0, Domingo 0, Belgica 0.

Quarter Scores: 20-21, 34-31, 56-51, 77-65.

STANDINGS

LPU 7-0

SBU 4-0

CSJL 3-1

SSC-R 3-4

UPHSD 2-2

AU 2-3

CSB 2-4

MU 2-4

EAC 1-4

JRU 0-5

– Rappler.com