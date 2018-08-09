Perpetual Help rallies from 19 points down to stun San Sebastian in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 7:03 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help Altas sent their home crowd happy after a thrilling 78-76 win against the San Sebastian Stags in the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Perpetual Gym on Thursday, August 9.

With the game locked up at 76-all with 3.3 seconds left in regulation, the ball was inbounded to AJ Coronel, who flung the ball up from the corner, straight to a game-winning Prince Eze tip-in.

With 0.5 seconds left, there was just not enough time for the Stags to make a full-court pass and heave as the Altas completed their incredible comeback from 19 points down in the second half.

Eze, the reigning league Defensive Player of the Year, finished with a game-high line of 22 points on an 8-of-11 (73%) shooting on top of 18 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Rising star guard Edgar Charcos added 18 points – all but one coming in the second half – along with 5 boards, 3 steals and 2 assists to help the Altas improve their record to 3-2.

Meanwhile, Allyn Bulanadi’s 22-point, 12-rebound double-double was merely wasted as the Stags crumbled in the clutch.

Alvin Capobres followed up his 21-point outing against Mapua with 19 points off the bench.

The Stags actually charged out to a 19-point lead at the half, 46-27, but was unable to match the Altas’ energy boost in the second half.

The Scores

Perpetual (78) – Eze 22, Charcos 18, Peralta 11, Coronel 9, Mangalino 5, Aurin 4, Razon 3, Gallardo 2, Cuevas 2, Sese 2, Tamayo 0, Pasia 0

SSC-R (76) – Bulanadi 21, Capobres 19, Dela Cruz 11, Calma 8, Are 6, Calisaan 5, Desoyo 2, Isidro 2, Villapando 2, Valdez 0, Sumoda 0

Quarter scores: 12-20, 27-46, 51-57, 78-76

STANDINGS

LPU 7-0

SBU 4-0

CSJL 4-1

UPHSD 3-2

SSC-R 3-5

AU 2-3

CSB 2-4

MU 2-4

EAC 1-4

JRU 0-5