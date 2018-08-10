The defending champion Red Lions get the better of fierce rival Knights in their first NCAA showdown this season

Published 6:45 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions got the better of the Letran Knights, 80-76, in a thrilling overtime finish to their rivalry game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, August 10.

Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists to power the unbeaten Red Lions, who streaked to their fifth straight victory.

San Beda reserve AC Soberano opened the extra period with two straight threes to answer Jerrick Balanza's own long bomb, 75-73. But Letran answered this with an inside lay-in from Christian Fajarito and the go-ahead stepback jumper from JP Calvo, 76-75.

Bolick blew a chance to take the lead after splitting his charities, but reigning Finals MVP Donald Tankoua was there for the post layup, 78-76, with 41.8 seconds left.

The defending champs kept this lead until Bolick finally sealed the deal with two free throws off the penalty foul, 80-76, with 14.3 seconds left.

Tankoua added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double for the Red Lions.

Letran went on a tear in the clutch in regulation, scoring 5 straight off a Jeo Ambohot corner triple and a Jerrick Balanza tip off a Calvo miss to take the 69-67 lead with 3.8 seconds left.

However, off the timeout, Tankoua sent the game to overtime with the nifty reverse for the 69-all tie.

Bong Quinto had a double-double of his own with 21 points and 11 boards with 4 assists to pace Letran. Calvo chipped in 14 points, 6 assists, 4 boards and 3 steals in the losing effort.

EAC scores back-to-back triumphs

In the first game, the EAC Generals added on the woes of freefalling Mapua Cardinals, 89-85.

For the second straight game – and win – coach Ariel Sison found heroes at the end of his bench in the form of Jan Natividad and CJ Cadua.

Natividad scored 10 points in the 3rd quarter alone for a total of 12 while Cadua dropped 8 in the final frame, totaling at 10.

JP Maguliano unfortunately bottomed out scoreless in 12 minutes after going 30 points and 17 rebounds in their last win against San Sebastian.

Hamadou Laminou, meanwhile, was his usual reliable self, dropping a near triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 6 big blocks.

On the other end, lead guard Noah Lugo tallied 24 points and 2 boards. Star rookie Warren Bonifacio flirted with a triple-double of his own, with 15 points, 11 boards and a team-high 6 assists.

Arellano keeps JRU winless

The Arellano Chiefs kept the JRU Heavy Bombers winless in 6 tries with a 79-70 blowout.

Michael Canete clinched a double-digit lead for the Chiefs, 66-52, midway through the final frame. The Heavy Bombers were unable to make stops down the stretch as the Chiefs charged towards the win.

Canete finished with 15 points and 9 rebounds with 2 blocks, while Maui Sera Josef came off the bench for a team-high 17 points, 9 boards, a steal and a block as Arellano improved to 3-3.

Third-year gunner Jed Mendoza dropped a season-high 23 points in the loss. Returning point guard MJ Dela Virgen chipped in 6 points, 9 boards and 5 assists off the bench.

The Bombers remained winless in six outings.

The Scores

First Game:

EAC (89) – Laminou 17, Garcia 14, Bautista 13, Natividad 12, Cadua 10, Tampoc 7, Neri 5, Gonzales 4, Diego 3, Mendoza 2, Robin 2, Maguliano 0, Bugarin 0

Mapua (85) – Lugo 24, Bonifacio 15, Victoria 11, Pelayo 11, Gamboa 8, Jabel 8, Biteng 4, Aguirre 2, Bunag 2, Serrano 0, Garcia 0

Quarter scores: 18-16, 33-39, 60-63, 89-85

Second Game:

Arellano (79) – Sera Josef 17, Canete 15, Alban 14, Dela Cruz 14, Segura 10, Concepcion 6, Alcoriza 3, Bayla 0, Codinera 0, Dela Torre 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Sacramento 0, Santos 0, Villoria 0

JRU (70) – Mendoza 23, David 9, Estrella 7, Bordon 6, Dela Virgen 6, Mallari 6, Esguerra 5, Silvarez 4, Miranda 2, Santos 2, Ramos 0

Quarter scores: 12-16, 34-36, 54-50, 79-70

Third Game

San Beda (80) – Bolick 20, Doliguez 11, Tankoua 11, Mocon 7, Oftana 6, Soberano 6, Canlas 4, Nelle 4, Presbitero 4, Tongco 3, Abuda 2, Carino 2, Cuntapay 0

Letran (76) – Quinto 21, Calvo 14, Ambohot 13, Balanza 11, Fajarito 10, Muyang 5, Taladua 2, Agbong 0, Balagasay 0, Batiller 0, Mandreza 0, Yu 0

Quarter scores: 17-14, 35-29, 53-44, 69-69, 80-76

STANDINGS

LPU 7-0

SBU 5-0

CSJL 4-2

UPHSD 3-2

AU 3-3

CSB 2-4

SSC-R 3-5

MU 2-5

EAC 2-4

JRU 0-6

