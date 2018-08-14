Tyrone Tang gives constructive criticism to the Blazers who are on a 3-4 record

Published 6:38 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heading into NCAA Season 94, the CSB Blazers were touted as the dark horse that could sneak in as one of the tournament's Final Four contenders.

But assertive second-year head coach Tyrone Tang did not shy away from giving constructive criticism of his squad, who are now 3-4 with two games left in the first round.

"It's our immaturity mentally," he said post-game. "Feeling ko medyo mahina pa kami (I think that we're still weak) in terms of trying to just focus on what's [happening] now - whatever it is - whether it's the next game, or it's the next play, the next defensive stop, the next offense that we need to score on. It's those things."

The Blazers ran all the way to the FilOil Preseason Cup semis before getting turned back by defending NCAA champion San Beda.

However, 7 games into the season, they were one loss away from dropping to 8th place, just above 2-5 Mapua and 0-6 JRU.

Fortunately for them, they halted their two-game slide and stopped EAC's two-game winning streak in the process with an 84-71 rout on Tuesday, August 14.

JJ Domingo woke up from the bench with a game-high breakout line of 22 points and 7 boards in just 22 minutes of play while Yankie Haruna added 11, also from the bench.

CSB had two close losses against 3-peat-hunting champion SBU, 69-75, and Season 93 contender San Sebastian, 78-85.

"Minsan may lapses kami na bigla kaming nawawala sa loob ng floor, or minsan nawawala rin kami sa practice, he continued.

(Sometimes, we have lapses where we get lost on the floor or sometimes in practice.)

"It's basically that consistency that we wanna be in. We wanna focus on the now, rather than think of what's two steps ahead and not be able to process what's supposed to be a step forward for us."

While you can't really fault the CSB squad for getting excited after a combined 5-31 record in the last two seasons, it's nice to see that the young Coach Tang is helping manage expectations.

One game at a time, they always say. – Rappler.com