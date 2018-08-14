CSB Blazers avoid dropping to the lower rungs with a much-needed win

Published 7:10 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help Altas kept the JRU Heavy Bombers on the hunt for their first win after a thrilling 78-72 win at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, August 14.

Third-year team leader Jed Mendoza scored 7 straight for JRU down the stretch. including the go-ahead triple, 70-69, with 3:07 left in regulation.

However, AJ Coronel sank another triple after the Jun Silvarez tip-in to knot the game up at 72 with two minutes left. Jelo Razon followed this up with a corner long bomb of his own to retake the lead, 75-72, with 1:12 left.

Razon dropped one more cold-blooded three, 78-72, with 33 ticks left to finally extinguish the Heavy Bombers' hopes for a maiden win.

Hotshot guard Edgar Charcos led the Altas anew with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Razon followed up with 18 points, 6 boards and 5 assists off the bench with 4/9 (44%) shots from downtown.

Mendoza led JRU anew with 21 markers and 5 boards. Karl Bordon chipped in 10 points as the only other Bomber in double-digit scoring.

The Altas now tie up the Letran Knights in 3rd place with identical 4-2 records.

CSB halts two-game slide, EAC's two-game win streak

In the first game of the double-header, the CSB Blazers avoided dropping to the lower rungs in the NCAA Season 94 standings with a much-needed 84-71 win over the red-hot EAC Generals.

Although the Generals led after the 1st, 20-18, CSB blazed out to a massive 23-6 run, 41-26, ending with an Edward Dixon layup and a Unique Naboa three off back-to-back EAC turnovers.

EAC closed in to single-digits, 69-78, with 2 minutes left in regulation, but we're unable to capitalize down the stretch as CSB clinched the win. Carlo Young coasted for the uncontested dagger layup, 82-69, with 43 ticks left in the game.

CSB's bench mob caught fire this game, with JJ Domingo's 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists leading the way. Yankie Haruna followed up with 11 markers and a board.

Juju Bautista led the Generals' charge with 17 points and 12 boards for the double-double effort. Hamadou Laminou also chipped in a dub-dub, going 13-13 in the loss.

The Scores

First Game:

CSB (84) – Domingo 22, Haruna 11, Leutcheu 9, Gutang 9, Naboa 6, Dixon 6, Nayve 5, Begica 4, Pasturan 4, Young 3, Velasco 2, Barnes 2.

EAC (71) – Bautista 17, Laminou 13, Tampoc 10, Garcia 9, Diego 5, Mendoza 5, Bugarin 5, Maguliano 4, Gonzales 2, Cadua 1, Natividad 0, Robin 0, Neri 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-20, 44-31, 61-49, 84-71

Second Game:

Perpetual (78) – Charcos 25, Razon 18, Coronel 16, Eze 7, Aurin 5, Peralta 5, Mangalino 2, Pasia 0, Cuevas 0, Sese 0, Tamayo 0.

JRU (72) – Mendoza 21, Bordon 10, Silvarez 9, Estrella 8, Padua 6, Mallari 5, Dela Virgen 5, Esguerra 4, Santos 2, Aguilar 0, Miranda 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-13, 34-30, 55-46, 78-72.

STANDINGS

LPU 7-0

SBU 5-0

CSJL 4-2

UPHSD 4-2

AU 3-3

CSB 3-4

SSC-R 3-5

EAC 2-5

MU 2-5

JRU 0-7



– Rappler.com