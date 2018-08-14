The sweet-shooting rookie dashes JRU's hopes for a maiden win after 6 straight losses

Published 10:45 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Altas are now tied for 3rd place in the NCAA Season 94 standings after a thrilling 78-72 victory against the JRU Heavy Bombers.

However, had it not been for the Altas' guard Jielo Razon, Perpetual could have earned the dubious distinction of being JRU's first victim after 6 straight losses.

As such, the homegrown rookie from the Junior Altas squad earned the praises of 4-time NCAA champion coach Frankie Lim, which is no small feat.

"Great shots, great shots," Lim affirmed post-game. "Our offense gives our shooters outside opportunities to take open shots. Nasa players lang (It's in our players on) how they want to use it." (It's up to the players how they want to use it.)

"So yeah, big shots from the rookie," he repeated.

With 33 seconds left in regulation, Razon buried back-to-back dagger treys deep in the hearts of the Heavy Bombers, completing a 9-0 run after JRU led 72-69.

The 5-foot-11 combo guard only repaid Coach Lim's trust in kind. He finished with 18 points, 6 boards and 5 assists with 4/9 (44%) shots from downtown off the bench.

"Si Coach Lim lang po yung nagbibigay ng kumpiyansa, di lang po sa akin, pati sa teammates ko," Razon said. "Tsaka lahat naman po kami ready pag nakakuha ng bola. Alam po namin yung ira-run namin kaya siguro, ganun po yung nangyari."

(Coach Lim gave us confidence, not only for me, but for my teammates as well. Also, we're all ready once we get the ball. We know what to run so that's what happened.)

Razon so far has been the Altas' third-leading scorer right behind heavy-usage stalwarts Edgar Charcos and Prince Eze, with an average of 11.3 points in 6 games and 4 starts.

After a solid final season down in high school, it looks like Razon is living up to the hype as Perpetual fights for Final Four contention. – Rappler.com