Published 6:49 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions sent the San Sebastian Stags to further freefall down the standings with a 65-54 win in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, August 16 at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

With the Stags still up 52-50 midway through the 4th quarter, the Red Lions proved why they're the defending champions as they responded with a 15-2 run to end the game. James Canlas broke free for a couple of three-balls down the stretch to secure the sudden blowout.

Gilas cadet Javee Mocon led the way with team-highs of 16 points, 11 boards and 4 assists off the bench. Canlas followed up with 12 markers, 2/6 (33%) threes and a steal, also off the bench.

Chief statistician Pong Ducanes summed up the match in two tweets:

Meanwhile, the usual suspects steered the Stags’ ship, with Allyn Bulanadi dropping 20 and Michael Calisaan chipping in 15.

The Stags are the first team to finish their 1st-round campaign with a dismal 3-6 record, but two of their wins remain in danger of forfeiture as guard RK Ilagan remains under investigation for allegedly playing in a ligang labas (unsanctioned league). (READ: San Sebastian suspends RK Ilagan for rest of NCAA 1st round)

Perpetual trips Mapua

In the first game, the Perpetual Help Altas downed an unyielding Mapua Cardinals, 74-68, to take solo 3rd place.

Kim Aurin made up for his dismal Tuesday outing with a game-high 22 points and 5 steals to go along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists for the Altas

Reliable big man Prince Eze also chipped in a 19-point, 19-board double-double with a block.

Mapua's Ced Pelayo gave the Altas a scare after helping the Cardinals inch within 2, 64-66, off a 9-0 run with 2 minutes left in regulation.

However, Perpetual responded with an 8-2 run, 74-66, highlighted with a steal and score from team vet Aurin. This run, coupled with consecutive airballs from the Cardinals’ side, ultimately doomed Mapua’s upset bid.

Now at 5-2 and riding a 3-game winning streak, the red-hot Altas have surpassed their Season 93 slate of 4-14.

Fast-rising rookie Warren Bonifacio paced the Cardinals with 13 points and 12 boards off the bench.

The Scores

First Game:

Perpetual 74 – Aurin 22, Eze 19, Coronel 14, Razon 5, Charcos 5, Peralta 4, Cuevas 3, Mangalino 2, Sese 0.

Mapua 68 – Bonifacio 13, Pelayo 10, Aguirre 10, Lugo 7, Biteng 7, Jabel 6, Salenga 6, Gamboa 5, Bunag 2, Serrano 2, Garcia 0, Pajarillo 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 34-33, 57-52, 74-68.

Second Game:

San Beda 65 – Mocon 16, Tankoua 12, Canlas 12, Bolick 6, Doliguez 5, Eugene 4, Presbitero 3, Tongco 3, Oftana 2, Carino 2, Abuda 0, Soberano 0, Cuntapay 0, Nelle 0, Cabanag 0.

San Sebastian 54 – Bulanadi 20, Calisaan 15, Calma 6, Capobres 4, Dela Cruz 4, Baytan 2, Villapando 2, Are 1, Sumoda 0, Valdez 0, Isidro 0, Desoyo 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 29-31, 45-46, 65-54.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 7-0

San Beda 6-0

Perpetual 5-2

Letran 4-2

Arellano 3-3

CSB 3-4

San Sebastian 3-6

EAC 2-5

Mapua 2-6

JRU 0-7

