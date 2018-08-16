The league reverses the Stags' two wins and suspends RK Ilagan for playing in a 'ligang labas'

Published 7:54 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA put the hammer down on the San Sebastian Stags and officially forfeited the two men's basketball games where their embattled player RK Ilagan saw action.

Ilagan – who was caught playing in a ligang labas (unsanctioned league) even after confirming his eligibility for Season 94 – also got penalized with a three-game suspension.

The Stags’ wins were awarded to losing teams JRU Heavy Bombers and CSB Blazers, NCAA chairman Francisco Gusi, Jr said in a statement.

As a result, CSB climbed to 5th place at 4-3 while JRU benefited with a first win for a 1-6 record. San Sebastian fell to last place at 1-8.

Ilagan had been preemptively suspended by the San Sebastian school management last August 7, even before the NCAA released its decision. (READ: San Sebastian suspends RK Ilagan for rest of NCAA 1st round)

Thus, the guard is expected to return to the Stags’ lineup by the second round.

Ilagan has been the third-leading scorer of the team in their first 5 games with averages of 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Gusi said the Stags respected the league’s decision as stated in a letter sent by Rev. Fr. Glynn Ortega, OAR, the Management Committee (ManCom) representative of San Sebastian.

“[The Stags are] no longer pursuing their appeal on the ManCom decision on the player and the team sanctions as a matter of good faith,” said Gusi.

San Sebastian’s only win, which came at the expense of Mapua, remained since Ilagan was already serving his suspension in that game.

“The NCAA’s action on this incident, including the sanctions imposed, is in accordance with the existing NCAA Manual of Operations (MOO) and with the best interest of the league and the discipline of student athletes in mind,” said Gusi. – Rappler.com