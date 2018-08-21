The Pirates exact revenge on the Red Lions to complete a first-round sweep of the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 9:00 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates exacted revenge on the San Beda Red Lions, 73-66, in a rematch of last season's NCAA Finals on Tuesday, August 21 at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

CJ Perez proved once again why he's the reigning MVP as he towed the Pirates to a 9-0 sweep of the first round of the Season 94 men’s basketball tournament.

Perez knocked in a clutch triple, 70-66, off smart, swinging passes at the 28.9-second mark of the 4th quarter.

Off the succeeding San Beda miss, last year's top rookie Jaycee Marcelino took the ball the length of the court for the dagger and-one layup, 72-66, in the final 14 ticks.

Perez finished with yet another double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds with 3 assists, 2 steals and no turnovers nor fouls.

Marcelino added 13 markers and 4 boards off the bench as the Pirates dealt the defending champion Red Lions their first loss in seven games.

The Red Lions last tied the game up 64-all with a pull-up trey from AC Soberano, who drew the start after an efficient 6-point, four-minute outing against Letran.

However, Nino Ibanez answered with a three-ball of his own, 67-64, at the last 1:26 for his only points for the contest. Soberano drew the quick foul and sank the free throws to inch within one, 66-67, before Perez sank his clutch triple to ice the game for good.

Donald Tankoua, the Finals MVP for San Beda last year, had his best game of the season with a 19-point, 18-board double-double plus 3 swipes.

Robert Bolick dropped 18 markers with 5 boards and 3 dimes while Javee Mocon chipped in 10 points, 15 boards and 5 assists in the losing effort.

In the other game, the Letran Knights avenged their two-game slide to San Beda and Lyceum with an 84-63 rout of the Mapua Cardinals. Bong Quinto finished with a rare triple-double of 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while JP Calvo topscored with 20 points, 3 boards and 3 dimes.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 84 – Calvo 20, Muyang 15, Quinto 12, Batiller 11, Fajarito 10, Ambohot 7, Yu 3, Balagasay 2, Agbong 2, Taladua 2, Balanza 0, Celis 0, Mandreza 0, Galvelo 0, Banez 0.

Mapua 63 – Gamboa 13, Bonifacio 9, Bunag 9, Victoria 6, Pajarillo 6, Pelayo 5, Lugo 4, Aguirre 4, Jabel 3, Salenga 2, Garcia 2, Biteng 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 42-25, 63-39, 84-63.

Second Game

Lyceum 73 – Perez 22, Marcelino JC 13, Pretta 11, Ayaay 6, Caduyac 5, Nzeusseu 4, Marcelino JV 4, Ibanez 3, Tansingco 3, Serrano 2, Santos 0, Yong 0.

San Beda 66 – Tankoua 19, Bolick 18, Mocon 10, Soberano 10, Canlas 4, Doliguez 3, Eugene 2, Abuda 0, Nelle 0, Presbitero 0, Oftana 0, Tongco 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 35-28, 50-50, 73-66.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 9-0

San Beda 6-1

Perpetual 5-2

Letran 5-3

CSB 5-3

Arellano 3-4

JRU 2-6

EAC 2-6

Mapua 2-7

San Sebastian 1-8

– Rappler.com