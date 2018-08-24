The King Lion's scoring feat comes just days after San Beda absorbed its first loss in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 7:25 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seemingly out of nowhere, Robert Bolick absolutely crushed his career-high of 25 points by doubling it.

Bolick exploded for 50 points as the San Beda Red Lions rebounded from a first loss with a 98-79 drubbing of the Arellano Chiefs in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, August 24.

The King Lion – who shot an incredible 18-of-25 (72%) from the field and 5-of-9 (56%) from three – singlehandedly turned Arellano’s well-controlled lead to a blowout when the dust had settled.

“I’m a winner,” said Bolick, adding that he drew a lot of inspirations from NBA legends, including Tim Hardaway Sr, who briefly watched from the sidelines as part of his NBA 3X tour.

“It’s Mamba Day yesterday, everybody loves Kobe [Bryant]. You know San Beda, winning culture."

He added: "Tim Hardaway was here earlier. I just had a picture with him.”

Individual achievements aside, Bolick knows what's the ultimate goal and what they have to do to achieve it.

"Our goal is to win a championship, and we're far from it," he said. "[I'll] celebrate tonight, I might get a drink, but after that, back to the [drawing] board. We'll prepare for JRU and then the next round. Hopefully, this will continue. Momentum for us."

Bolick's 50 is the most number of points scored in the league since former Perpetual Help and current University of the Philippines big man Bright Akhuetie dropped 44 three years ago in Season 91.

From a 55-52 Chiefs advantage in the 3rd quarter, Bolick went unconscious and finished a 16-2 run, 68-57, courtesy of an and-one layup with 56.8 seconds left. At that point, Bolick had scored or assisted in 22 of Beda’s last 24 points.

But he was far from done and dropped an off-balance trey for his 36th point, 74-60, with 8:28 left in the 4th. By the final buzzer, he had scored 37 second-half points.

“We just came from a loss and everybody doubted us, especially us,” Bolick said of the Lions, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped by Lyceum last Tuesday.

“Nah, we’re far from over. It’s just one defeat. I’m a competitor. I don’t wanna [lose], I don’t wanna lose.”

“Start of the game, we were [down] 11-2, pangit ng laro defensively so I have to give all my best,” he continued.

(We were down 11-2 at the start of the game. We played bad defensively so I had to give all my best.)

San Beda kept solo second with a 7-1 record, just behind undefeated Lyceum at 9-0.

The Scores

San Beda 98 – Bolick 50, Mocon 15, Tankoua 13, Canlas 6, Eugene 6, Oftana 4, Abuda 2, Nelle 2, Cabanag 0, Carino 0, Cuntapay 0, Doliguez 0, Soberano 0, Tongco 0.

Arellano 79 – Canete 24, Dela Cruz 16, Dela Torre 9, Alcoriza 8, Concepcion 7, Sera Josef 6, Villoria 6, Alban 2, Segura 1, Bayla 0, Codinera 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Sacramento 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 23-20, 42-40, 69-57, 98-79.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 9-0

San Beda 7-1

Letran 6-3

CSB 6-3

Perpetual 5-3

Arellano 3-5

JRU 2-6

EAC 2-7

Mapua 2-7

San Sebastian 1-8

– Rappler.com