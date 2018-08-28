The Red Lions and the Chiefs close out the first round of the NCAA men's basketball round with contrasting wins

Published 7:15 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions wrecked the lowly Jose Rizal U Bombers by 37 points, 77-40, to end the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament first round with a firm hold on solo second at 8-1.

Calvin Oftana unloaded 16 points off the bench in just 13 minutes to power the defending champion Lions, who stand just a game behind unbeaten Lyceum.

San Beda sparkplug AC Soberano blitzed for 11 points in just eight minutes on a 3-of-5 clip (60%) from downtown.

James Canlas drained a high-arcing trey exactly midway through the 3rd frame to break the 20-point lead barrier, 48-27, over the hapless Bombers. That was more than enough breathing room for the defending champs as they held JRU to just 5 points in the 3rd quarter after a buzzer-beating layup by Oftana, 56-30.

Soberano added to the embarrassment with three straight triples with 3:18 left in the 4th to clinch a 40-point separation, 75-35.

No JRU player reached double-digits in scoring with Karl Bordon’s 9 points already leading the way.

In the first game, the Arellano Chiefs dropped the reeling Perpetual Help Altas in a close fight, 76-72.

Arellano’s Maui Sera Josef nailed the go-ahead layup off a fake, 72-70, following a quick timeout when Perpetual's Rey Peralta knotted the game with an open corner triple, 70-all, with 1:22 left in regulation.

Kraniel Villoria later sank his two penalty shots off a Jasper Cuevas drive for a 75-72 lead, then Levi Dela Cruz sealed the deal by poking the ball behind a streaking Altas rookie Jielo Razon and sinking a dagger free-throw off a duty foul for the final tally.

Villoria led the Arellano bench mob with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Sera Josef chipped in 14 with 3 boards while Dela Cruz finished with 12, also off the bench.

Prince Eze led the losing side with 22 points and 25 rebounds on top of 3 blocks, but also with 7 turnovers. Perpetual scrambled to find scoring as they lost hotshot rookie Edgar Charcos to a hyperextended knee.

Climbing to 4-5, Arellano pushed Perpetual outside the Final Four at 5-4 to end the first round.

The Scores

First Game:

Arellano 76 – Villoria 15, Sera Josef 14, Dela Cruz 12, Concepcion 10, Canete 9, Alban 8, Dela Torre 6, Codinera 2, Alcoriza 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Sacramento 0, Santos 0, Segura 0.

Perpetual 72 – Eze 22, Coronel 12, Aurin 10, Peralta 10, Cuevas 8,Canoy 5, Razon 4, Pedrosa 1, Mangalino 0, Tamayo 0.

Quarters: 8-19, 28-38, 51-53, 76-72.

Second Game:

San Beda 77 — Oftana 16, Soberano 11, Mocon 9, Eugene 7, Carino 6, Tankoua 5, Abuda 4, Bolick 4, Cabanag 4, Nelle 4, Canlas 3, Cuntapay 2, Tongco 2, Doliguez 0, Presbitero 0.

JRU 40 — Bordon 9, Mendoza 7, Doromal 5, Esguerra 5, Silvarez 4, Mallari 3, Miranda 3, Dela Virgen 2, Padua 2, Aguilar 0, David 0, Dela Rosa 0, Ramos 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 40-25, 56-30, 77-40.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 9-0

San Beda 8-1

Letran 6-3

CSB 6-3

Perpetual 5-4

Arellano 4-5

Mapua 2-7

EAC 2-7

JRU 2-7

San Sebastian 1-8

– Rappler.com