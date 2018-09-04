The LPU Pirates and the San Beda Red Lions open the second round by routing their competitors

Published 6:24 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates continue their smooth sailing to begin the NCAA Season 94 second round with an 88-70 romp of the San Sebastian Stags in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, September 4.

Stags guard RK Ilagan made the most of his return from his first round suspension and scored a corner triple to inch within 5, 64-69, at the 7:32 mark of the fourth.

However, the long-undefeated Pirates clamped down on defense and matched it with patented high-octane fastbreaks from the Marcelino twins Jaycee and Jayvee. Then Spencer Pretta pulled up three steps beyond the arc for the dagger trey, 83-68, at the 2:06 mark.

LPU held the freefalling Baste to 6 points in the final 7 minutes to complete a 19-6 run.

Reigning league MVP CJ Perez did his usual statsheet-stuffer game with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists. Jaycee Marcelino added 17 points off the bench with 6 boards, 3 dimes and 2 swipes while twin Jayvee chipped in 14 markers with 6 assists, 4 boards and 2 steals.

Graduating forward Michael Calisaan paced the Stags with a 17-point and 11-board double-double. Ilagan added 13 markers with 3 dimes off the bench.

In the second game, the San Beda Red Lions opened the second round the same way they ended the first with a 73-44 whipping of the JRU Heavy Bombers.

The defending champs' talent advantage clearly showed from the opening tip, as they went on a 13-0 start until it was broken with JRU's first bucket at the 2:17 mark of the opening quarter. The Red Lions gave up just two buckets for the entire 1st period, 15-4.

From there, the 9th-ranked Heavy Bombers were never able to recover.

Fifty-point man Robert Bolick led the champs anew with team-highs of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Red Lion reserve Jeramer Cabanag followed with 9 points in 8 minutes.

Jed Mendoza again led JRU with 13 points and 6 boards. Team veteran MJ Dela Virgen added 8 markers and 2 dimes off the bench.

The Scores

First Game:

LPU 88 - Perez 21, Marcelino JC. 17, Marcelino, JV. 14, Pretta 8, Tansingco 7, Nzeusseu 6, Ayaay 5, Valdez 4, Santos 3, Ibanez 2, Lumbao 1, Cinco 0, Yong 0.

San Sebastian 70 - Calisaan 17, Bulanadi 13, Ilagan 13, Calma 10, Capobres 7, Are 4, Dela Cruz 2, Desoyo 2, Villapando 2, Arciaga 0, Isidro 0, Sumoda 0, Valdez 0.

Quarters: 27-13, 46-36, 65-59, 88-70.

Second Game:

San Beda 73 - Bolick 14, Cabanag 9, Soberano 8, Tankoua 7, Carino 6, Eugene 6, Mocon 6, Doliguez 5, Cuntapay 4, Oftana 4, Abuda 2, Canlas 2, Presbitero 0, Tongco 0.

JRU 45 - Mendoza 13, Dela Virgen 8, Esguerra 5, Aguilar 4, Padua 4, Silvarez 4, Mallari 3, Bordon 2, Dela Rosa 2, Miranda 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 15-4, 32-21, 49-37, 73-45.

Standings

Lyceum 10-0

San Beda 9-1

Letran 6-3

CSB 6-3

Perpetual 5-4

Arellano 4-5

EAC 2-7

JRU 2-8

San Sebastian 1-9

– Rappler.com