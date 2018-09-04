When a game actually demands for some fun, leave it to Lyceum All-Stars Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino to crank the antics up a notch

Published 6:59 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Throughout their extended dominance in the NCAA, the Lyceum Pirates have been known locally for their relaxed and fun-loving approach to the game.

So when a game actually demands for some fun, leave it to Lyceum All-Stars Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino to crank the antics up a notch.

Late in the Saints vs Heroes NCAA All-Star Game last Friday, August 31, Jayvee provided a lift, literally, to his 5-foot-9 twin bro Jaycee for the smooth two-handed dunk.

It certainly woke the FilOil Flying V Centre crowd up and even made its way to international media outlet Bleacher Report.

When asked about the feature, the twins were obviously overjoyed.

"Siyempre, nakakataba ng puso 'yun," Jaycee said after the Pirates' 88-70 win over the San Sebastian Stags on Tuesday, September 4. "Bihira lang dito sa atin na makuha sa ganung video. Tsaka di namin na-expect 'yung makaabot ng international [media] 'yung video. Gusto lang namin mapasaya 'yung mga nanonood nun."

(Of course, it's heartwarming. It's not often that we get featured in that video. We didn't expect that it would reach international media.)

"It's just something that as a father, you're proud of seeing your children getting that kind of attention," Coach Topex Robinson added. "It replicates the program that we have with guys really enjoying it. [The twins] are just a testament of how this team is really special, that they even thought of doing that. At the end of the day, the All-Star [game] is for the fans."

Teammate and league MVP CJ Perez may have sat out the All-Star festivities for some much-needed rest, but just like in serious tournament games, you can always count on the Marcelino twins to step up for a spark. – Rappler.com