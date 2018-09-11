The Letran Knights spearhead a massive 19-0 run to almost overcome Beda's 22-point lead in the 4th

MANILA, Philippines – No overtime needed this time around as the San Beda Red Lions sweep rival Letran Knights, 74-68, in the NCAA Season 94 second-round rematch at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, September 11.

With the game seemingly over after a 22-point Beda lead, 67-45, in the 4th, “Mr. Triple-Double” Bong Quinto spearheaded a massive 19-0 run, 64-67, highlighted by back-to-back and-one buckets until the final 1:05 of regulation.

Reigning Finals MVP Donald Tankoua finally stopped the bleeding with an easy layup at the 50-second mark to regain a two-possession cushion, 69-64, but was quickly answered with a Quinto up-and-under, 66-69.

One stop later, graduating guard JP Calvo barreled to the bucket to inch within 1, 68-69, at the 16.8-second mark. Red Lion reserve Franz Abuda split his charities off the duty foul while Tankoua gobbled the offensive board. Jesse Presbitero officially iced the game off two more charity shots, 72-68.

The 3rd quarter was the lone outlier of an overall heart-stopping match. After a back-and-forth 1st half reminiscent of their first-round OT classic, the defending champs stormed ahead in the 3rd with a 12-1 run, punctuated by a reliable Robert Bolick three, 47-33, at the 4:51 mark. All in all, San Beda outscored Letran, 25-10, to lead by 18 after the 3rd, 60-42.

The Scores

SAN BEDA 74 – Tankoua 19, Bolick 13, Mocon 12, Abuda 7, Doliguez 7, Oftana 4, Presbitero 4, Cuntapay 3, Nelle 3, Soberano 2, Cabanag 0, Canlas 0, Carino 0, Tongco 0.

LETRAN 68 – Quinto 19, Calvo 16, Muyang 11, Fajarito 10, Batiller 6, Ambohot 3, Taladua 3, Agbong 0, Balagasay 0, Celis 0, Galvelo 0, Mandreza 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 35-32, 60-42, 74-68.

