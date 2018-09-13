CJ Perez and Mike Nzeusseu take charge as the Pirates extend their winning streak to 12 games in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 7:20 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum put on a defensive clinic as it overpowered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 95-75, to book win No. 12 in the 94th NCAA basketball tournament on Thursday, September 13 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Pirates threw a defensive clamp on the Generals, whom the former forced to a season-worst 38 turnovers that resulted in 38 points, including 22 off fast breaks to keep their slate clean while keeping a one-game distance ahead of the San Beda Lions (11-1).

“We know that our strength is our defense and we just have to keep feeding on it,” said Lyceum coach Topex Robinson.

CJ Perez led the Pirates with 19 points and Mike Nzeusseu scattered 18.

Jaycee Marcelino came into the game sick but still finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 4 steals.

EAC hung tough in the first half when they battled Lyceum to 10 lead changes and 4 deadlocks.

A buzzer-beating Ralph Tansingco triple gave the Pirates a 41-40 edge entering the break.

Lyceum then kept pressing in the second half that put EAC’s offense in total disarray.

Jerome Garcia unloaded a season-best 30 points including 6 three-pointers but it wasn’t enough to help EAC from absorbing a ninth defeat against two wins.

Mapua escapes JRU

In the second match, Laurenz Victoria buried the game-winning jumper as Mapua turned back Jose Rizal, 81-79, to arrest a six-game losing skid.

Victoria, who nailed the deciding basket with 1.5 second left, topscored with 17 points while Warren Bonifacio also added 13 for the Cardinals.

Mapua improved to 3-8, while JRU faltered to 2-10.

Meanwhile, the NCAA called off its basketball and badminton games on Friday, September 14 due to Typhoon Ompong.

The Scores

First Game

Lyceum 95 – Perez 19, Nzeusseu 18, Marcelino JC. 15, Tansingco 11, Marcelino JV. 10, Pretta 5, Ayaay 4, Valdez 4, Santos 4, Yong 3, Caduyac 2, Ibañez 0, Lumbao 0, Cinco 0, Serrano 0.

EAC 75 – Garcia 30, Bautista 19, Hamadou Laminou 10, Maguliano 8, Gonzales 4, Cruz 2, Neri 2, Diego 0, Corilla 0, Natividad 0, Mendoza 0, Cadua 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 41-40, 61-53, 95-75.

Second Game

Mapua 81 – Victoria 17, Bonifacio 13, Lugo 10, Pelayo 10, Aguirre 7, Gamboa 6, Serrano 6, Buñag 4, Biteng 4, Jabel 4, Nieles 0.

JRU 79 – Mendoza 22, Mallari 18, Silvarez 13, Estrella 9, Aguilar 5, Esguerra 4, Dela Virgen 3, Bordon 2, Miranda 2, Padua 1, Doromal 0, David 0.

Quarters: 15-17, 36-42, 60-55, 81-79.

– Rappler.com