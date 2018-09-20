Under the PBA great, the Chiefs entered the championship round of the NCAA twice

Published 1:06 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After five years, Jerry Codiñera and the Arellano University Chiefs are parting ways.

The school announced on Thursday, September 20, that the PBA great has stepped down as Chiefs head coach midway through Arellano's campaign in Season 94 of the NCAA.

Junjie Ablan will take over as interim coach of the Chiefs, who are running sixth with a 4-7 card.

Codiñera, who earned the moniker "Defense Minister" in the PBA, joined Arellano in 2013 and helped the school reach the NCAA finals twice.

In his rookie year, the Chiefs entered the championship round but lost to the San Beda Red Lions. Arellano advanced to the finals anew two seasons later but also succumbed to San Beda. – Rappler.com