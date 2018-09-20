Robert Bolick drops 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists to power the Red Lions to their 12th victory

Published 6:37 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions made quick work of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 76-57, to complete a season sweep of the Generals in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, September 20.

After a grinded-out first half, the defending champs finally broke free from the Generals with a 16-5 run to end the 3rd up 14, 59-45. Point guards Robert Bolick and Evan Nelle sped out on the break with easy layups to clinch the double-digit lead.

EAC was then unable to recover in the payoff period, going down by as many as 19 points, 57-76, after a pair of Javee Mocon free throws in the final 42 seconds.

Bolick finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds with 5 assists. Mocon added 11 markers and 7 boards in the easy win. Six other Red Lions scored at least 5 points.

Hamadou Laminou led the Generals with a 15-point, 10-board double-double, but with 8 turnovers to boot. Hidden gem JP Maguliano chipped in 12 markers and 9 boards.

In the first game, the San Sebastian Stags eliminated the JRU Heavy Bombers from contention, 82-75.

With the victory, the Stags got even following the forfeit win they gifted the Bombers in the first round due to the RK Ilagan “ligang labas” issue.

Ilagan went all out in the Stags’ third straight win and finished with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Volume scorer Allyn Bulanadi led the way with a career-high 27 points on an 11-of-18 (61%) shooting and 6 boards. Alvin Capobres added 14 markers off the bench with 7 boards.

Darius Estrella led JRU’s last-ditch effort for the Final Four with 19 points, 2 boards and 2 assists. Jed Mendoza chipped in 15 points, 7 boards and 4 dimes with no turnovers.

A slow start ultimately doomed the Bombers as the Stags charged to a 23-9 lead after the 1st quarter. Estrella and Mendoza picked up the pace for JRU in the second half and combined for 15 of the team’s 17 3rd-quarter points. However, Bulanadi was just in his zone and helped keep the lead down the stretch.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 82 – Bulanadi 27, Ilagan 16, Capobres 14, Calisaan 12, Calma 9, dela Cruz 2, Sumoda 2, Are 0, Desoyo 0, Isidro 0, Valdez 0, Villapando 0.

JRU 75 – Estrella 19, Mendoza 15, Aguilar 12, Mallari 12, dela Virgen 7, David 6, dela Rosa 2, Esquerra 2, Miranda 0, Padua 0, Silvarez 0.

Quarters: 23-9, 39-34, 60-51, 82-75.

Second Game

San Beda 76 – Bolick 20, Mocon 11, Tankoua 6, Oftana 6, Soberano 6, Doliguez 5, Canlas 5, Tongco 5, Nelle 4, Presbitero 3, Carino 3, Cuntapay 2, Abuda 0, Cabanag 0, Toba 0.



EAC 57 – Laminou 15, Maguliano 12, Mendoza 10, Garcia 9, Bautista 4,Cadua 3, Cruz 2, Bugarin 2, Gonzalez 0, Fuentes 0,Natividad 0, Corilla 0, Neri 0.



Quarters: 23-17, 38-36, 59-45, 76-57.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 12-0

San Beda 12-1

Letran 7-4

CSB 7-5

Perpetual 6-5

Arellano 4-7

Mapua 4-8

San Sebastian 4-9

EAC 2-10

JRU 2-11

– Rappler.com