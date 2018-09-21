Perpetual's Prince Eze highlights his double-double with a game-winner as the Altas stun the Lyceum Pirates

Published 6:40 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Prince Eze beat the buzzer as Perpetual Help shocked the Lyceum Pirates, 83-81, in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, September 21.

The Altas dealt Lyceum's first loss in 13 games in Season 94 while also snapping the Pirates' year-long 30-game elimination round winning streak.

Eze finished with a 20-20 game of 25 points and 23 rebounds with 2 blocks to boot.

With Perpetual trailing by 4 points, 77-81, with 1:50 left, Altas guard Edgar Charcos downed two straight layups to tie up the contest.

Off the MJ Ayaay turnover with 15 ticks left, Charcos flung the ball to Rey Peralta, who airballed a three straight to the waiting hands of star big man Eze.

With no time to spare, Eze tipped in the rock for the buzzer-beating win as the Perpetual bench and fans erupted in jubilation.

The Pirates suffered their first elimination loss since their last Season 92 game against the CSB Blazers. The loss also means that Lyceum – which swept the eliminations last season – has lost the chance to clinch an outright finals berth.

Letran, St. Benilde triumph

Bong Quinto registered his third triple-double performance of the season as Letran drubbed Mapua, 84-69, in the first game.

The 23-year-old Quinto checked in with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the Knights kept their grip of the No. 3 spot with an 8-4 (win-loss) record.

It came a month after posting a pair of triple-double efforts.

“It’s easier for him to do it because he’s one of the leaders of the team and he is familiar with his teammates,” said Letran coach Jeff Napa of Quinto.

Quinto’s strong effort came on the same day teammate JP Calvo exploded with a career-high 26 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting clip.

The Cardinals fell to 4-9.

College of St. Benilde kept breathing down Letran’s neck at No. 4 after it smashed Arellano University, 89-73.

Fil-Am rookie Justin Gutang fired 23 points and spiked it with 5 boards, 6 assists and 3 steals for the Blazers, who ended a two-game slide by notching their eighth win against five defeats, or just half a game behind the Knights.

Lyceum of the Philippines University and reigning titlist San Beda lead the way with a 12-0 and 12-1 slate, respectively.

It was the eighth loss against four wins for the Chiefs, who played their first game minus former coach Jerry Codiñera after he resigned the day before.

Junjie Ablan, who was the coach in Arellano's first season in 2009 as a guest team, took over on the interim basis.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 84 – Calvo 26, Quinto 11, Fajarito 10, Muyang 9, Ambohot 8, Celis 7, Yu 5, Taladua 4, Balagasay 2, Mandreza 2, Galvelo 0, Batiller 0, Agbong 0, Pambid 0, Banez 0.

Mapua 69 – Gamboa 17, Lugo 13, Bunag 12, Pelayo 8, Jabel 7, Bonifacio 4, Aguirre 4, Nieles 2, Victoria 1, Salenga 1, Serrano 0, Biteng 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 45-28, 64-50, 84-69.

Second Game

CSB 89 – Gutang 23, Nayve 16, Leutcheu 14, Naboa 13, Haruna 9, Carlos 6, Belgica 6, Pagulayan 2, Dixon 0, Pasturan 0, Young 0, Velasco 0, Barnes 0.

Arellano U 73 – Alban 22, Concepcion 15, Canete 11, Dela Cruz 10, Alcoriza 6, Dela Torre 3, Villoria 3, Sera Josef 2, Santos 1, Segura 0, Bayla 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 37-26, 65-50, 89-73.

Third Game

Perpetual Help 83 – Eze 25, Charcos 20, Coronel 11, Aurin 10, Jimenez 8, Peralta 7, Magalino 2, Cuevas 0, Pasia 0.

Lyceum 81 – Marcelino JC. 16, Nzeusseu 14, Ayaay 13, Perez 11, Pretta 9, Santos 6, Caduyac 5, Valdez 4, Marcelino JV. 3, Ibañez 0, Yong 0, Serrano 0, Tansingco 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 39-43, 60-68, 83-81.

