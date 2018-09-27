The Pirates clinch at least a Final Four playoff berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 4:38 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a shock loss that snapped a long-running winning streak, the Lyceum Pirates bounced back big with a 34-point wrecking of the Arellano Chiefs, 113-79, in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, September 27.

Jaycee Marcelino, who played without his injured twin Jayvee, finished with a game-high 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in the victory that assured the Pirates at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.

CJ Perez also just missed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 boards and 9 dimes, while Spencer Pretta chipped in 15 markers off the bench with a 5-of-10 (50%) shots from downtown.

Last week, the Pirates absorbed a stunning buzzer-beating loss to the Perpetual Help Altas, which snapped their 30-game elimination round winning streak dating back last season.

“We’re very happy na natuto kami last game [versus Perpetual],” Perez said in the post-game presser. “Nag-lack kami ng effort last game at binigay namin yung best namin this game.”

(We’re very happy that we learned in the last game against Perpetual. We lacked effort last game so we gave our best this time.)

“Ayun, nagising kami sa pagkatalo namin kaya mas lalo kaming nagtrabaho sa loob ng court,” echoed Marcelino. “Wala si Jayvee kaya [sinabi] ko sa sarili ko na mas magtatrabaho ako, magdo-doble effort ako para mapanalo namin tong game na to.”

(We got woken up by that loss so we amped up our work in the court. Jayvee was out so I said to myself that I’d work harder and double the effort so we can win the game.)

The hungry Pirates, who improved to 13-1, immediately went to work on the freefalling Chiefs.

After a 25-15 opening quarter, Marcelino and company took turns getting on the scoreboard en route to a 54-38 lead by halftime. At that point, six Pirates have already scored at least 7 points, led by Marcelino’s 11.

Their comeback win was all but a foregone conclusion at the beginning of the 4th period after a patented fastbreak layup by Marcelino that extended the lead to 30, 87-57, at the7:44 mark.

The lead got to as high as 39, 113-74, off a Spencer Pretta triple, with 58 ticks left.

Lyceum also set season-highs across the board in points (113), bench points (81), fastbreak points (34), assists (27), and three-pointers made (14).

Meanwhile, Archie Concepcion dragged Arellano to the finish line with 16 points and 8 boards. Michael Caneta added a 13-point, 14-board double-double.

The Scores

Lyceum 113 – Marcelino, JC. 21, Ayaay 16, Pretta 15, Caduyac 13, Santos 11, Perez 10, Nzeusseu 7, Lumbao 6, Yong 5, Valdez 3, Tansingco 2, Cinco 2, Serrano 2, Ibanez 0.

Arellano 79 - Concepcion 16, Canete 13, Alban 12, Dela Cruz 8, Sera Josef 8, Alcoriza 6, Viloria 4, Segura 3, Codinera 3, Ongolo Ongolo 2, Sacramento 2, Bayle 2.

Quarters: 25-15, 54-38, 76-55, 113-79.

– Rappler.com