The EAC Generals pull off an upset over the CSB Blazers in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 6:55 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The lower-ranked EAC Generals stole a win against the Final Four-hunting College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers, 69-67, in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, September 28.

With the loss, CSB slips out of the top 4 with an 8-6 record. Although the Blazers remain in the semifinal hunt, they will end the elimination round with matches against defending champion San Beda, last season's runner-up Lyceum, JRU, and Letran, in that order.

After EAC hidden gem JP Maguliano tied the game up at 65 with less than 3 minutes left, CSB blew multiple scoring chances off EAC’s unending turnovers.

Even at the free throw line, the Blazers failed to convert. Trailing by 2, 65-67, off the Maguliano freebies, Blazers big man Clement Leutcheu and rookie point guard Prince Carlos clanked off 4 consecutive free throws in the clutch. Justin Gutang corralled the last Carlos charity shot, but his putback layup rolled around the rim before falling out.

In the end, Maguliano and Juju Bautista split their penalty free throws to create a two-possession gap, 69-65.

Maguliano just missed a double-double, finishing with a 14 points and 9 rebounds on a near-perfect 6-of-7 (86%) clip. Streaky scorer Jerome Garcia had 10 points and 10 boards plus a block.

CSB team captain Yankie Haruna paced the Blazers with 18 points off the bench. Gutang added a full line of 16 markers, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block, but negated it with 7 turnovers.

Letran tightens hold of 3rd spot

The Letran Knights made quick work of the JRU Heavy Bombers, 89-79, to remain in 3rd place.

After a back-and-forth 1st quarter where the last-place Bombers were within 3, 19-22, the wheels fell quickly fell off JRU before halftime. The Knights charged ahead with a 35-19 scoring spree in the 2nd frame, led by rookie Koy Galvelo’s 11 points and Bong Quinto’s 8 assists.

Galvelo finished with a team-high 16 points with 4-of-10 (40%) shots from downtown. Quinto complemented his team with 14 markers, 12 dimes and 4 rebounds while burly big man Larry Muyang also clinched an 11-point, 12-board double-double.

JRU captain Jed Mendoza towed his team to the finish line with 25 points, 5 dimes, 4 boards and 2 steals. Veteran point guard MJ Dela Virgen added 16 markers, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Perpetual climbs to 4th

In the first game, the Perpetual Help Altas drubbed the freefalling Mapua Cardinals, 88-71, to move up to 4th in the Final Four race.

Team vet Kim Aurin had his best outing of the tournament, posting 23 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Rookie Jielo Razon chipped in 19 markers and 6 boards while Defensive Player of the Year Prince Eze clinched a 17-point, 15-board double-double.

Rising stud rookie Warren Bonifacio remains a bright spot for the languishing Cardinals, finishing with 20 points, 9 boards and 2 dimes off the bench. Veteran forward Laurenz Victoria added 16 markers, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in the Cardinals’ 9th loss.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 88 – Aurin 23, Razon 19, Eze 17, Charcos 12, Sese 6, Coronel 5, Peralta 4, Tamayo 2, Cuevas 0, Mangalino 0, Jimenez 0, Pasia 0.

Mapua 71 – Bonifacio 20, Victoria 16, Bunag 8, Serrano 7, Pelayo 6, Gamboa 6, Lugo 5, Nieles 2, Biteng 1, Jabel 0, Aguirre 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 41-30, 68-46, 88-71.

Second Game

EAC 69 – Magullano 14, Laminou 13, Garcia 10, Bautista 10, Cadua 8, Mendoza 8, Tampoc 6, Gonzales 0, Bugarin 0, Corilla 0, Neri 0.

CSB 67 – Haruna 18, Gutang 16, Carlos 11, Dixon 8, Leutcheu 4, Pasturan 4, Belgica 4, Nayve 2, Naboa 0, Young 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 39-37, 52-57, 69-67.

Third Game

Letran 89 – Galvelo 16, Quinto 14, Calvo 13, Muyang 11, Taladua 11, Fajarito 8, Ambohot 7, Yu 5, Celis 2, Mandreza 2, Agbong 0, Balagasay 0.

JRU 79 – Mendoza 25, Dela Virgen 16, Esguerra 11, Aguilar 9, Silvarez 7, Mallari 4, Santos 4, Estrella 3, David 0, Padua 0, Doromal 0, Dela Rosa 0.

Quarters: 22-19, 57-38, 73-54, 89-79.

STANDINGS

Lyceum 13-1

San Beda 13-1

Letran 10-4

Perpetual 9-5

CSB 8-6

Arellano 4-9

Mapua 4-10

San Sebastian 4-10

EAC 3-11

JRU 2-13

– Rappler.com