Edgar Charcos and Kim Aurin have reportedly violated NCAA rules when they suited up for a community league

Published 5:49 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help Altas may be in danger of forfeiting their 9 wins in the NCAA Season 94 men's basketball tournament after it has been discovered that some of their players have suited up for an another league during their residency period.

Transferees-turned-key cogs Edgar Charcos and Kim Aurin suited up for the community league Metro Basketball Tournament (MBT) team Las Piñas Home Defenders, as verified by previous MBT game reports published in several broadsheets.

Christian Jacinto of Spin.ph first reported the development.

Per NCAA rules, players undergoing residency cannot play for other teams that are not school-based. As it turns out, the Home Defenders are not backed by Perpetual, according to sources.

This is also why there are no issues with PBA D-League college-based squads who field players serving residency, like Wangs Basketball-Letran and Go for Gold-CSB.

At the time Las Piñas played, Charcos just left the UAAP's UE Red Warriors while Aurin left the JRU Heavy Bombers and both were Altas redshirts.

However, it remains to be seen if the league will still allow complaints to be filed this late in the season's second round. Per rules, the league only accepts eligibility protests 24 hours before the final game day of the first round.

If ever a protest pushes through and is allowed by the NCAA, a formal investigation will be launched. If the season hosts are found to have violated the rules, their fourth-place, 9-5 record will be blanked to 0-14, eliminating them immediately from the Final Four.

The fifth-running CSB Blazers will be elevated to the fourth seed while the LPU Pirates, who lost to Perpetual at the buzzer in the second round, will now be undefeated once again at 15-0. Per the technicality, the Pirates' regular-season winning streak would be reinstated at 33 straight wins and counting. – Rappler.com