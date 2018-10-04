The Altas are currently at the center of yet another NCAA eligibility issue that may forfeit their victories

Published 5:14 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help Altas edged out the San Sebastian Stags in an NCAA Season 94 men's basketball tournament overtime thriller, 85-77, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, October 4.

However, uncertainty still clouds the 10-5 Altas as they're currently at the center of yet another eligibility issue that may forfeit their victories. (READ: Perpetual may forfeit 9 wins due to ineligibility issues)

Interestingly, they beat the 4-11 San Sebastian, the last team to get hit with forfeitures this season which ultimately eliminated them from contention, at least for now. (READ: NCAA forfeits San Sebastian’s wins)

If an NCAA team were to push for a complaint and the Altas' wins are overturned, the Stags would be awarded two victories, reinstating them in the Final Four hunt.

Tied at 69-all at the end of regulation, the Altas erupted for an 8-2 run ending with a shot clock buzzer-beating floater from the embattled Edgar Charcos, 77-71 with 2:23 left in OT.

With both teams in the penalty, Prince Eze and AJ Coronel calmly drained 4 straight free throws for a 10-point Altas lead, 81-71.

Stags head coach Egay Macaraya then got thrown out of the court after his second technical foul with only 39.7 ticks left in the extra period.

Allyn Bulanadi sank a last-ditch triple to end the game just down 8, 77-85.

Eze played all 45 minutes and finished with 25 points and 23 rebounds with 4 blocks to boost his MVP campaign. Charcos finished with 12 markers, 7 assists and 6 boards, albeit with 7 turnovers.

Alvin Capobres led the Stags with 18 points and 3 steals. Bulanadi and RK Ilagan chipped in 16 points apiece on a combined 8/18 (44%) clip from downtown.

The Scores



Perpetual 85 – Eze 25, Coronel 15, Razon 13, Charcos 12, Aurin 9, Peralta 9, Mangalino 2, Cuevas 0.

San Sebastian 77 – Capobres 18, Ilagan 16, Bulanadi 16, Calisaan 8, Valdez 8, Calma 4, Baytan 3, Sumoda 2, Villapando 2, Dela Cruz 0, Desoyo 0, Isidro 0, Are 0, Arciaga 0.

Quarter Scores: 17-9, 30-21, 49-43, 69-69, 85-77 (OT).

– Rappler.com