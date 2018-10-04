San Beda moves closer to twice-to-beat bonus with CSB rout
MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions made quick work of fellow contender CSB Blazers, 77-55, in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, October 4.
With the win, the two-time defending NCAA champions moved up to 14-1, a win closer to clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.
CSB, meanwhile, skidded to 8-7, its second-straight loss to begin their brutal home stretch schedule that still includes games against pacesetter Lyceum, cellar-dweller JRU and third-placer Letran.
However, an intersting development may also impact the fifth-running Blazers as fourth-placer Perpetual Altas are currently embroiled in a player ineligibility issue that threatens to wipe out all of their 10 wins if ever a case against them is pushed.
San Beda made the game a runaway with a 10-0 run in the 3rd quarter, 47-24, ending with an open Clint Doliguez corner three at the 6:05 mark.
Small scoring spurts from the Blazers slightly cut the margin in the 4th, but never as low as 15 points. The champs pushed back and regained a 22-point lead, 77-55, off a Javee Mocon outback with less than a minute to go.
Robert Bolick led San Beda anew with 19 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds on a great 6-of-9 (67%) shooting clip. Reigning Finals MVP Donald Tankoua collected an easy double-double of 13 points and 10 boards with 3 blocks.
Blazers big man Clement Leutcheu paced CSB with 12 points and 13 boards with 3 blocks. Justin Gutang chipped in 9 markers, 7 boards and 6 assists.
The Scores
San Beda 77 – Bolick 19, Mocon 13, Tankoua 13, Oftana 10, Soberano 8, Cabanag 7, Carino 4, Doliguez 3, Abuda 0, Presbitero 0, Tongco 0, Eugene 0, Cuntapay 0.
CSB 55 – Leutcheu 12, Gutang 9, Nayve 9, Dixon 8, Haruna 4, Naboa 4, Carlos 4, Young 3, Belgica 2, Pasturan 0.
Quarters: 24-13, 37-22, 58-36, 77-55
STANDINGS
Lyceum 14-1
San Beda 14-1
Letran 10-4
Perpetual 10-5
CSB 8-7
Arellano 4-10
San Sebastian 4-11
Mapua 4-11
EAC 4-11
JRU 2-13
– Rappler.com