The defending champion Red Lions blow out the CSB Blazers by 22 points

Published 6:22 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions made quick work of fellow contender CSB Blazers, 77-55, in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, October 4.

With the win, the two-time defending NCAA champions moved up to 14-1, a win closer to clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

CSB, meanwhile, skidded to 8-7, its second-straight loss to begin their brutal home stretch schedule that still includes games against pacesetter Lyceum, cellar-dweller JRU and third-placer Letran.

However, an intersting development may also impact the fifth-running Blazers as fourth-placer Perpetual Altas are currently embroiled in a player ineligibility issue that threatens to wipe out all of their 10 wins if ever a case against them is pushed.

San Beda made the game a runaway with a 10-0 run in the 3rd quarter, 47-24, ending with an open Clint Doliguez corner three at the 6:05 mark.

Small scoring spurts from the Blazers slightly cut the margin in the 4th, but never as low as 15 points. The champs pushed back and regained a 22-point lead, 77-55, off a Javee Mocon outback with less than a minute to go.

Robert Bolick led San Beda anew with 19 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds on a great 6-of-9 (67%) shooting clip. Reigning Finals MVP Donald Tankoua collected an easy double-double of 13 points and 10 boards with 3 blocks.

Blazers big man Clement Leutcheu paced CSB with 12 points and 13 boards with 3 blocks. Justin Gutang chipped in 9 markers, 7 boards and 6 assists.

The Scores

San Beda 77 – Bolick 19, Mocon 13, Tankoua 13, Oftana 10, Soberano 8, Cabanag 7, Carino 4, Doliguez 3, Abuda 0, Presbitero 0, Tongco 0, Eugene 0, Cuntapay 0.

CSB 55 – Leutcheu 12, Gutang 9, Nayve 9, Dixon 8, Haruna 4, Naboa 4, Carlos 4, Young 3, Belgica 2, Pasturan 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 37-22, 58-36, 77-55

STANDINGS

Lyceum 14-1

San Beda 14-1

Letran 10-4

Perpetual 10-5

CSB 8-7

Arellano 4-10

San Sebastian 4-11

Mapua 4-11

EAC 4-11

JRU 2-13

– Rappler.com