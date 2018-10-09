This is also the first playoff appearance for Letran head coach Jeff Napa since he took over from champion coach Aldin Ayo

Published 4:24 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since their NCAA Season 91 Cinderella title run, the Letran Knights have clinched the Season 94 Final Four with a 79-61 rout of the San Sebastian Stags at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, October 9.

This is also the first playoff appearance for Letran head coach Jeff Napa since he took over one-and-done champion coach Aldin Ayo.

The Knights shot off to the playoffs with a massive 20-5 run in the 4th quarter, 79-57, ending with a dagger triple by reserve Jason Celis with just 1:23 left in regulation.

At 12-4, Letran still has a shot for a playoff for a crucial twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Fresh off an NCAA Player of the Week citation, burly big man Larry Muyang led the Knights anew with a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double on an efficient 7/9 (78%) clip. In two games, the unstoppable Muyang has hit 18/21 (86%) of his shots from the field, leading to two key wins for his team.

Reserve guard Bonbon Batiller caught fire and finished with 15 points and 6 boards on a 4/7 (57%) clip from downtown. Breakout rookie Koy Galvelo chipped in 14 markers, also with 4 long bombs.

On the other end, graduating forward Michael Calisaan paced the Stags with 16 points, 9 boards and 2 assists. RK Ilagan followed up with 13 points, 2 dimes and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Letran 79 – Muyang 15, Batiller 15, Galvelo 14, Fajarito 11, Ambohot 8, Calvo 7, Quinto 4, Celis 3, Yu 2, Taladua 0, Balagasay 0, Banez 0, Agbong 0, Mandreza 0.

San Sebastian 61 Calisaan 16, Ilagan 13, Sumoda 12, Bulanadi 7, Capobres 7, Dela Cruz 4, Valdez 2 , Calma 0, Desoyo 0, Villapando 0, Are 0, Baytan 0.

Quarter Scores: 19-10, 42-25, 59-52, 79-61.

– Rappler.com