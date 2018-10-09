Hamadou Laminou sustains a gruesome head injury in the 3rd quarter

Published 6:31 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help Altas kept their Final Four charge chugging along after an 81-67 rout of the EAC Generals in the NCAA Season 94 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, October 9.

It’s a double whammy setback for the eliminated Generals, as they lost their main big man Hamadou Laminou to a gruesome head injury with 22.6 seconds left in the 3rd quarter while they were down 47-61.

Laminou got accidentally kneed by Altas reserve Jerome Pasia during a loose ball scramble, resulting in a big gash above his left eye. He had to be stretchered out back to the locker room for immediate stitching. Pasia, meanwhile, was hit with the disqualifying foul.

EAC center Hamadou Laminou gets stretchered out of the court after getting accidentally kneed and bloodied by Perpetual's Jerome Pasia. EAC down 49-61 with 22.6 left in the 3rd quarter. #NCAASeason94 @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/JeInmN8gkZ — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) October 9, 2018

Fortunately, the lanky Cameroonian big man was up and conscious just a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Altas coasted to their 11th win of the season, clinching at least a playoff for the Final Four, barring any complaints regarding their eligibility issues.

Kim Aurin, one of the players tagged in the eligibility controversy, finished with a career-high 26 points off the bench to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. MVP aspirant Prince Eze boosted his stock with a 14-point, 16-board double-double plus a pair of blocks to boot.

Laminou did not return to the game after the hit but still finished with a team-high 17 points and 8 boards. Jethro Mendoza waxed hot also with 17 markers off the bench with 5 triples, all coming in the 1st half.

The Scores

Perpetual 81 - Aurin 26, Eze 14, Razon 11, Coronel 8, Jimenez 8, Peralta 5, Charcos 4, Mangalino 3, Pasia 2, Cuevas 0, Sese 0, Tamayo 0.

EAC 67 - Laminou 17, Mendoza 17, Magullano 10, Cadua 6, Corilla 4, Diego 4, Natividad 4, Gonzales 3, Tampoc 2, Garcia 0, Bautista 0, Bugarin 0, Neri 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 37-35, 61-49, 81-67.

STANDINGS

*San Beda 14-1

*Lyceum 14-2

*Letran 12-4

Perpetual 11-5

CSB 8-7

x Arellano 5-10

x Mapua 5-11

x San Sebastian 4-12

x EAC 4-13

x JRU 2-14

* - clinched Final Four

x – eliminated from contention

– Rappler.com