The CSB Blazers aim to end their season on a high note even though they are already out of the NCAA Season 94 Final Four

Published 7:47 PM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde used a big third quarter attack as it overpowered a listless Jose Rizal University, 84-68, on Tueday, October 16, inching closer to finish with a bang in a lost season in the 94th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Up by just three points, 35-32, after the first half, the Blazers outscored the Bombers, 32-14, in the third period and never looked back from there to end a three-game skid and clinch their ninth win against eight setbacks.

Yankie Haruna and Unique Naboa conspired for 8 points each in that massive breakaway to lead their team to victory.

Haruna ended up with a team-high 18 points to go with 7 rebounds.

Already out of the Final Four, CSB will try to end its season on a high note as it goes up against Final Four-bound Letran next week.

JRU was in the game in the first half as it trailed by a slim margin—by a point after the first canto, 15-16, and by three after the half, 32-35.

It turned out its last breath as CSB went to the high-scoring Haruna-Naboa duo to seal the deal.

JRU finished its campaign at the bottom of the standings with a 3-15 (win-loss) card.

In the second non-bearing game, Mapua U trounced Arellano U, 91-78, to finish the season a 6-12 slate.

The Chiefs sputtered to 5-12.

The Scores

First Game

St. Benilde 84 – Haruna 18, Leutcheu 17, Young 13, Gutang 12, Naboa 8, Dixon 7, Carlos 6, Velasco 2, Nayve 1, Belgica 0, Pagulayan 0.

JRU 68 – Dela Virgen 25, Mendoza 12, Aguilar 12, Estrella 6, Padua 5, Esguerra 4, Bordon 2, Ramos 2, Silvarez 0, Mallari 0, Santos 0, Miranda 0, David 0.

Quarter scores: 16-15; 35-32; 67-46; 84-68.

Second Game

Mapua 91 – Pelayo 21, Lugo 21, Victoria 15, Serrano 12, Gamboa 10, Aguirre 4, Bunag 3, Biteng 2, Bonifacio 2, Jabel 1, Bautista 0, Carandang 0, Garcia 0, Selanga 0, Nieles 0.

AU 78 – Alban 19, Canete 15, dela Torre 13, Alcoriza 10, Concepcion 6, dela Cruz 5, Sera Josef 5, Segura 4, Bayla 1.

Quarterscores: 23-19; 40-37; 67-57; 91-78.