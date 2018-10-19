Sustaining his impressive run with the Pirates, coach Topex Robinson takes on a bigger role in Lyceum

October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Topex Robinson has signed a five-year extension as head coach of the NCAA's Lyceum Pirates, as confirmed by the school on Friday, October 19.

In addition to his duties as head coach, Robinson has also been appointed as director for basketball operations of the entire LPU system, which includes teams in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Davao.

"It’s really such an honor and a blessing to be given a chance to continue the vision of this program," said Robinson. "Again it has impacted a lot, not just me, but all the people that’s been supporting us and believing in us. I’m just honored and blessed to be given this opportunity."

"They had me at my worst and I always look at how people really took care of me, I always go back to my first two years there when I was really struggling," he continued. "They took a chance on me. Why would I leave?"

Robinson, now also serving as an assistant coach for the PBA's Phoenix Fuel Masters, took over for Lyceum in Season 91, but only amassed a 10-26 record in two seasons.

However, with CJ Perez, twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino, and Mike Nzeusseu on board, Robinson's amiable and carefree "Love, Serve, Care" coaching environment resulted in a two-year, 30-game elimination round winning streak including an 18-0 run straight to the Season 93 Finals, where they got swept in two games by the dynastic San Beda Red Lions.

Still, the new powerhouse Pirates bounced back this Season 94 and finished with a 15-3 record, good for a twice-to-beat second seed in a second straight Final Four berth.

For Lyceum, that was enough to earn Robinson a rich new contract for propelling the Pirates to "unprecedented heights," according to a school statement.

Robinson will begin his new term and job on December 1. – Rappler.com