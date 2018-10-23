San Beda and Perpetual Help will meet again in the NCAA playoffs on Friday, October 26

Published 6:47 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda continued its dominance of Perpetual Help as it carved out an 80-72 win on Tuesday, October 23, in a game that served as a preview of their Final Four showdown in the 94th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Donald Tankoua and graduating guard Jeramer Cabanag conspired in a big 4th quarter run when the Lions outscored the Altas, 25-14, to seal their 11th straight victory and finished the elimination round with a 17-1 record for the No. 1 seed.

Tankoua and Cabanag each scored 8 points in that pivotal 4th quarter breakaway and finished with 23 and 16 points, respectively.

It was the second win by the Lions over the Altas following a 67-65 triumph in the season inaugurals on July 7 at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

San Beda and Perpetual Help – which wound up with an 11-7 card, will meet again on Friday, October 26 at the start of their Final Four showdown at the Filoil Flying V Arena with the former needing just a win to advance to the best-of-three finale unfolding on Tuesday, November 6 at the MOA Arena.

A deciding game, if necessary, is on Monday at the same venue.

Since it was their last game, San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez decided to start the graduating players in Cabanag, Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon, Ranbill Tongco and Jomari Presbitero.

“It’s seniors’ day for us,” said Fernandez.

Earlier, San Sebastian walloped Arellano U, 91-63, and ended the season with a 6-12 slate.

The Chiefs slipped to 5-13 mark.

College of St. Benilde, meanwhile, pulled the rug from under Final Four third seed Letran, 91-84, to conclude its campaign at fifth place with a 10-8 slate.

The Knights ended up with a 13-5 record.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 91 – Calisaan 24, Ilagan 13, Bulanadi 11, Calma 9, Dela Cruz 9, Baytan 8, Valdez 4, Sumoda 4, Capobres 3, Are 3, Isidro 2, Desoyo 1, Villapando 0, Arciaga 0.

Arellano 63 – Alcoriza 17, Canete 10, Sera Josef 8, Alban 6, Dela Cruz 6, Concepcion 4, Bayla 4, Ongolo Ongolo 3, Dela Torre 3, Segura 2, Sacramento 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18; 49-30; 73-46; 91-63.

Second Game

San Beda 80 – Tankoua 23, Cabanag 16, Bolick 12, Mocon 9, Presbitero 6, Canlas 6, Doliguez 2, Nelle 2, Oftana 2, Soberano 2, Abuda 0, Carino 0, Eugene 0, Tongco 0.

Perpetual Help 72 – Aurin 18, Charcos 17, Eze 12, Coronel 9, Razon 8, Sese 5, Pasia 3, Cuevas 0, Mangalino 0, Pedrosa 0, Peralta 0, Tamayo 0, Jimenez 0.

Quartercores: 15-18; 38-30; 55-58; 80-72.

Third Game

CSB 94 – Leutcheu 19, Haruna 15, Young 13, Gutang 12, Carlos 8, Dixon 8, Naboa 6, Nayve 6, Belgica 4, Pasturan 3, Barnes 0, Pagulayan 0, Velasco 0.

Letran 81 – Quinto 22, Batiller 13, Calvo 13, Ambohot 9, Fajarito 7, Muyang 6, Agbong 3, Celis 3, Yu 3, Banez 2, Balagasay 0, Galvelo 0, Mandreza 0, Pambid 0.

Quarterscores: 29-20, 50-36, 65-52, 94-81.

– Rappler.com