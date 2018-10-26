The league issues a stern warning against the Altas

Published 5:19 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Altas can now breathe a sigh of relief after the NCAA let them off with a warning amid the controversy that some of their players suited up for another league during their residency period.

In a memo released mere minutes before their Final Four match against two-time defending champion San Beda Red Lions, the league admitted that the Altas “deviated from the best practice of NCAA member-schools in informing the league prior to joining a non-NCAA league.”

But the league Policy Board issued a stern warning, noting that “a similar infraction in the future shall be dealt with severely.”

The Perpetual Altas receive a warning from the NCAA regarding their "ligang labas" eligibility controversy.



Perpetual is now battling San Beda in the Final Four as of posting. #NCAASeason94 @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/sH60dkUbGW — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) October 26, 2018

Perpetual was placed in hot water after the discovery that 4 of their players suited up for the community-based Metro League while serving residency – a violation of league eligibility rules.

The St. Benilde Blazers, who were running at 5th place, formally filed an inquiry last October 12 asking the league to look into the issue.

Had Perpetual been found guilty of the violation, the Altas would have forfeited all 11 of their wins and the Blazers would have leapfrogged onto their Final Four spot. – Rappler.com