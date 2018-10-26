The defending champion Red Lions march to the NCAA championship round for the 13th straight year

Published 6:06 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions kept their three-peat bid alive after an 83-72 triumph over the upstart Perpetual Altas in the NCAA Season 94 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, October 26.

Seasoned veteran Robert Bolick again made things happen as he scattered 24 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists for the Red Lions, who booked an incredible 13th straight Finals appearance.

The Final Four victory put the two-time defending champions in a title collision against the Lyceum Pirates for the second straight year.

Game 1 of the best-of-three title series gets going on Tuesday, November 6, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"They now have the playoff experience. We will try to be ready for Lyceum," said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.

San Beda big men Javee Mocon (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Donald Tankoua (13 points, 18 rebounds) also lived up to their billing with a pair of double-doubles in the finals-clinching win.

Reserve guard AC Soberano launched back-to-back triples at the start of the 4th to give the Red Lions a double-digit lead, 59-48.

Bolick then kept the lead high while Jeramer Cabanag drained two straight buckets at the six-minute mark to go up 12, 68-56.

However, Perpetual stormed back in an attempt to save their season, ending with Kim Aurin free throws at the 2:22 mark, 71-66.

The Altas failed to convert their open looks as Donald Tankoua calmly sank his penalty shots, 77-68, with 34 ticks left.

Rookie Jielo Razon paced the Altas with 16 points and 6 boards. MVP candidate Prince Eze was held to 13 markers on a 5-of-14 (36%) shooting with 13 boards and 4 blocks.

The Scores

San Beda 83 – Bolick 23, Mocon 14, Tankoua 13, Soberano 12, Cabanag 9, Eugene 5, Canlas 4, Presbitero 3, Oftana 0, Abuda 0, Doliguez 0, Nelle 0.

Perpetual 72 – Razon 16, Peralta 16, Eze 13, Charcos 12, Aurin 7, Coronel 5, Jimenez 3, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 13-11, 27-24, 53-48, 83-72.

– Rappler.com