Published 2:41 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Pirates' ship just keeps rocking.

Because of his one-game suspension, Lyceum star CJ Perez has been disqualified from winning any individual awards in the NCAA Season 94.

That includes the MVP award, which he currently holds, the Finals MVP if Lyceum wins the Finals, and his inclusion in the Mythical Five.

The 24-year-old was suspended by the league for the crucial Finals Game 1 after failing to formally inform them in writing of his intention to apply for the PBA draft.

Basketball stars like San Miguel's Chris Ross and CSB assistant coach Charles Tiu had criticized the decision as a "joke."

CJ Perez suspended in game 1 of the NCAA finals!?! Wow. That is a joke. I mean for the reason. That’s crazy. — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) November 5, 2018

Last season, San Beda star Robert Bolick was also disqualified from all individual awards due to his suspension after an altercation with CSB's Carlo Young. – Rappler.com