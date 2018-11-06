Due to the disqualification of suspended Lyceum star CJ Perez, Eze cruises to the MVP award

Published 4:30 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a fitting sendoff for the Perpetual Altas' anchor Prince Eze, as he has won both the NCAA Season 94 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Due to the disqualification of suspended Lyceum star CJ Perez, Eze cruised to the MVP award with a 61.39 player all-around value (PAV). Letran's triple-double machine Bong Quinto came in a far second with a 48.83 PAV.

The San Beda Red Lions' Big Three of Robert Bolick (48.39 PAV), Javee Mocon (47.89 PAV) and Donald Tankoua (46.56 PAV) rounded out the Mythical Five team.

Letran enforcer Larry Muyang (42 PAV) was hailed as the Rookie of the Year, besting CSB's Justin Gutang (39.61 PAV).

EAC's Hamadou Laminou, Lyceum's Mike Nzeusseu, San Sebastian's Michael Calisaan and San Beda's Donald Tankoua complete the Defensive Team along with Eze.

The awarding will take place on Monday, November 12, before Game 2 of the Finals. – Rappler.com