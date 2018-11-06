The San Beda Red Lions can wrap up their 5th title three-peat in Game 2, but then they have to contend with the Lyceum Pirates returning top gun CJ Perez

Published 6:12 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With the Lyceum Pirates missing their main star CJ Perez to suspension, the San Beda Red Lions scored first blood in the NCAA Season 94 men's basketball Finals off a 73-60 rout at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, November 6.

The famed Red Lions dynasty is now one win away from its 5th title three-peat in school history. Meanwhile, the Pirates can still save themselves from a second-straight Finals sweep once Perez returns for Game 2.

San Beda took advantage of Perez's absence early on in the ball game, clinching a 20-point lead, 31-11, off back-to-back threes by Clint Doliguez.

Lyceum made small runs here and there but the fully-loaded Red Lions were just too much for them.

Calvin Oftana punctuated a 7-0 run at the beginning of the 4th to go up 27, 66-39.

Lyceum's 60-point output is its lowest production for the season so far, edging their 68-point effort in the regular season, also in a loss against San Beda.

Jaycee Marcelino of Lyceum cut the lead to 10, 60-70, with just 1:11 left. But San Beda's Jo Presbitero silenced that final run with a dagger three, 73-60, 16 ticks remaining. – Rappler.com