As the Lyceum star returns from his suspension, the San Beda stalwart braces for a battle

Published 12:34 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ever the fiery competitor, San Beda's Robert Bolick wants the best Lyceum has to offer when the Red Lions and Pirates clash in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 94 finals, and that is CJ Perez.

Perez, the reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player, was sidelined in Game 1 after being slapped with a one-game suspension for failing to formally inform the league of his application in the upcoming PBA draft.

Because of this, Bolick and the Red Lions coasted to a 73-60 victory in the series opener of the best-of-three finals last November 6 to move within one win from clinching their fifth title three-peat and 22nd overall in school history.

But as Perez returns for Game 2 on Monday, November 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Bolick braces for a battle.

"Siyempre, gusto ko 'yung best niya," Bolick said of the returning Perez. "Gusto ko 'yung pinaka-best niya para ma-compete ko 'yung gusto ko."

(Of course, I want his best. I want his very best so I can compete the way I want to.)

"Gusto ko kasi mag-compete eh, so kung ano 'yung pinaka-best niya, 'yun 'yung gusto kong makita on Monday. Siyempre, pag makakalaban ka sa magaling na player, gusto mo may matutunan ka rin. 'Yun 'yung gusto kong mangyari.”

(I really want to compete, so I want to see his very best on Monday. Of course, when you battle great players, you want to learn lessons as well. That’s what I want to happen.)

Lyceum and San Beda split their two meetings in the elimination rounds, with the pro-ready Perez and Bolick expectedly leading both their teams.

For Bolick, ending his NCAA career would be a lot sweeter if he unceremoniously ended Perez's as well. But he knows it wouldn't be that easy at all.

"Siyempre, 'di magpapatalo rin 'yun kasi last year din niya tapos ayaw din niyang maging last game niya ['yung Game 2]. But for us, gusto naming last game niya 'yun. 'Yun 'yung maganda eh.”

(Of course, he wouldn't want to lose because it's also his last year and he doesn't want Game 2 to already be his last game. But for us, we want that to be his last game. That's the better way.) – Rappler.com