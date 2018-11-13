'I was struggling, hurt, lost but you found me and gave me the chance to showcase what I can do!,' writes Bolick to San Beda

Published 3:59 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda Red Lions star point guard Robert Bolick exited the NCAA on top of the world.

After a two-game sweep of the Lyceum Pirates for the second year in a row last Monday, November 12, Bolick ended his 3-year stint as a 3-time champion.

He was already a champion in his lone year in 2015 with the UAAP's La Salle Green Archers, but it was in the NCAA where he truly blossomed into a star.

As such, the King Lion only had the best of praises for his alma mater on social media.

"I was struggling, hurt, lost but you found me and gave me the chance to showcase what I can do!" he said. "I will forever be grateful for what you did to me. You gave a benchwarmer a chance. You stood by me through ups and downs and I’m so happy and proud to play for San Beda University!"

Bolick then gave thanks to everyone, from top benefactor Manny "MVP" Pangilinan to the school janitors and even his haters.

With the King Lion now signing off from the NCAA, he's reportedly set to take his talents to the PBA, where he is touted as a top 3 draft pick. – Rappler.com