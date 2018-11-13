Robert Bolick waxes sentimental, pens emotional farewell to San Beda
MANILA, Philippines – San Beda Red Lions star point guard Robert Bolick exited the NCAA on top of the world.
After a two-game sweep of the Lyceum Pirates for the second year in a row last Monday, November 12, Bolick ended his 3-year stint as a 3-time champion.
He was already a champion in his lone year in 2015 with the UAAP's La Salle Green Archers, but it was in the NCAA where he truly blossomed into a star.
As such, the King Lion only had the best of praises for his alma mater on social media.
Dear SAN BEDA! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play the game that i love i was struggling, hurt, lost but you found me and gave me the chance to showcase what i can do! I will forever be grateful for what you did to me, you gave a benchwarmer a chance, you stood by me through ups and downs and I’m so happy and proud to play for SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY this will always be my home and comfort! Thank you so much! To my teammates coaches boss mvp guards teachers janitors my family friends this is for you! nothing more to say! To all my haters i love you guys! Please Keep hating To God be the Glory!!! Nothing more to say #3PEAT KINGLION SIGNING OFF!
"I was struggling, hurt, lost but you found me and gave me the chance to showcase what I can do!" he said. "I will forever be grateful for what you did to me. You gave a benchwarmer a chance. You stood by me through ups and downs and I’m so happy and proud to play for San Beda University!"
Bolick then gave thanks to everyone, from top benefactor Manny "MVP" Pangilinan to the school janitors and even his haters.
With the King Lion now signing off from the NCAA, he's reportedly set to take his talents to the PBA, where he is touted as a top 3 draft pick. – Rappler.com