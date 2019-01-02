San Sebastian tangles with the JRU Lady Bombers as they seek to extend their winning streak to 3 games

MANILA, Philippines – The San Sebastian Lady Stags gun for a third straight victory and a piece of the second spot as the NCAA Season 94 volleyball tournament returns on Thursday, January 3, at the Arena in San Juan.

Entering the holiday break riding high off back-to-back wins to land at joint 3rd with the St. Benilde Lady Blazers at 4-1, the Lady Stags seek to extend their winning streak against the JRU Lady Bombers.

Roger Gorayeb's wards will have a chance to gain a piece of 2nd with San Beda Lady Red Spikers (5-1).

The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, look to keep their semifinals bid alive as they try to improve their 3-3 record which is good at 6th place.

Also seeing action are the EAC Lady Generals (0-5) and the Mapua Lady Cardinals (0-6), who are both eyeing their first triumph. – Rappler.com