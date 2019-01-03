Dolly Grace Verzosa stars as JRU downs San Sebastian in straight sets in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament

Published 6:45 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly Grace Verzosa came through with a solid effort as Jose Rizal University turned back San Sebastian College, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24, to keep its Final Four hopes alive in the 94th NCAA women's volleyball tournament on Thursday, January 3, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The power-hitting Verzosa unloaded a game-high 17 points, 16 of which came on spikes, as the Lady Bombers took their fourth victory against 3 defeats while putting them a step closer from making it to the magic 4.

Verzosa has been carrying most of the scoring load for JRU after former teammate and last year’s MVP Shola Alvarez graduated.

And she’s doing a great job thus far for the Mia Tioseco-mentored squad.

The Lady Stags slipped from joint 3rd with the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers (4-1) to 4th with a 4-2 mark, or just half a game ahead of the No. 5 Perpetual Help Lady Altas and the No. 6 Lady Bombers.

JRU is eyeing to at least match its first ever Final Four stint last season when it wound up with a 6-3 slate only to run into Arellano U—the eventual champion—in the Final Four.

The Lady Bombers, however, would need to hurdle their last two assignments against the Lady Blazers (4-1) on Tuesday and the Lady Altas on January 17 for them to make it back to the semis.

Karen Cay Montojo provided the added scoring punch as she contributed 14 points, all coming off kills.

In men’s play, SSC defeated JRU, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15, to hike its mark to 3-3.

SSC also won against JRU, 25-2, 25-17, 25-21, to claim its second triumph against 4 setbacks in the juniors side earlier. – Rappler.com