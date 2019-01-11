Coach RJ Guevarra takes over on an interim basis as Jeff Napa exits after 3 years with the Knights

Published 5:28 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Despite leading the Letran Knights back to the NCAA Final Four last season, Jeff Napa is now out as the team's head coach.

Sources bared that the school will no longer renew the contract of the amiable tactician after 3 years on the job.

National Under-17 coach RJ Guevarra will replace him on an interim basis.

Since taking over champion coach Aldin Ayo in 2015, Napa compiled a 32-25 record with one Final Four appearance, guiding prospects like Bong Quinto and JP Calvo to college stardom. – Rappler.com