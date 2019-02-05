Joebert Almodiel is the back-to-back MVP in the NCAA men's volleyball tournament, while Nicole Ebuen is the MVP on the women's side

Published 5:10 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Perpetual's Joebert Almodiel claimed his second straight Most Valuable Player plum, while Arellano University's Nicole Ebuen emerged as the women's MVP in the 94th NCAA volleyball tournament.

Almodiel, who also took the First Best Spiker plum, is the second athlete from Perpetual to win the most coveted individual award this season after the Altas' Prince Eze bagged the trophy in the basketball tournament.

On the other hand, Ebuen bagged the Best Opposite Spiker award in the competition.

The back-to-back men's volleyball MVP bolstered Perpetual's bid to become the third team to win the juniors, men's and women's crowns this season next to former member Ateneo, which did it once, and San Sebastian, which accomplished the feat 6 times.

Letran's Christian Wilsan dela Cruz was named juniors MVP. – Rappler.com