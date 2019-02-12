The Arellano Lady Chiefs rally back from a set down to take control of the do-or-die title match

Published 9:07 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In the end, there is no denying Arellano University a three-peat.

Showing grit and experience, the Lady Chiefs ended the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Lady Altas’ fairy tale run in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18, on Tuesday, February 12, to clinch a third straight title in the 94th NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Regine Anne Arocha fired a match-best 16 points including 5 service aces to help power the Lady Chiefs to a 2-1 series win over the Lady Altas, their third championship in a row and fourth overall in the last 5 seasons.

It was an effort that also won Arocha her second straight Finals MVP plum.

Princess Bello scattered 12 hits while the power-spiking Nicole Ebuen, the newly-crowned season MVP, drilled in 11 points, all coming on kills.

Arellano displayed championship experience specifically in Game 2 last Friday, February 8, when it recovered from a fourth-set meltdown to escape with a thrilling 23-25, 25-9, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12 victory that knotted the series at one game apiece and force a deciding game.

UPHSD, which stole the series opener on February 1, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20, gained the early headway in the sudden death when it took the opening set.

But it turned out its last show of force as Arocha and Arellano took charge and dictated the pace.

That denied the Las Piñas-based school its first title since winning a three-peat of its own 6 seasons ago and a rare triple kill. – Rappler.com