Louie Gonzalez returns to the NCAA to replace Vergel Meneses

Published 2:31 PM, April 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University has tapped former La Salle mentor Louie Gonzalez as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team in the NCAA.

Gonzalez replaced Vergel Meneses, one of the PBA’s all-time greats who’s running for public office.

Under Meneses, the Heavy Bombers reached the Final Four 5 times in 9 seasons. The team, though, had had its worst run last year and finished dead last with a 3-15 record.

“Coach Louie Gonzalez has had over two decades of top level coaching in the premier collegiate sports leagues like the NCAA and the UAAP and has been on numerous championship teams,” JRU said in a statement released Saturday, April 20. “He is widely involved in the grassroots development of basketball in the Philippines.”

Gonzalez will be assisted by Eddie Laure, Eric Dela Cuesta, Nixon Ramos and JRU juniors coach Vic Lazaro. Glenn Capacio will serve as consultant.

Last year, Gonzalez took over the La Salle head coaching post following the departure of champion coach Aldin Ayo, who moved to the University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP.

Gonzales served as Ayo’s assistant during Letran’s NCAA championship run in 2015 and also in La Salle’s UAAP title romp in 2016.

Under Gonzalez, the Green Archers missed the UAAP Final Four last season after losing to Far Eastern University in the playoffs and settled for a fifth-place finish with an 8-6 slate.

The Bombers will see action in the FilOil preseason tournament this May as part of their buildup for NCAA Season 95. – Rappler.com