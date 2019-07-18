The defending champions sustain their hot start behind James Canlas and Evan Nelle

Published 7:42 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions continued their rousing start in the NCAA Season 95 with an 89-72 drubbing of home team EAC Generals at the EAC Gym in Paco, Manila on Thursday, July 18.

James Canlas and Evan Nelle continued to establish their dominance as they led the three-peat champions with 21 and 15 points, respectively, in their third straight win. Nelle also dished 7 assists in the easy win right after a career-high 14-dime game against JRU.

Not to be outdone by their young guns, the veteran trio of Donald Tankoua, Calvin Oftana and Clint Doliguez also breached double-digits in scoring with Tankoua churning out a 13-marker, 11-board double-double.

Lead guard Marwin Taiwan erupted for 20 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 boards at home while Kriss Gurtiza added 15 markers, 8 rebounds and 3 dimes.

EAC could not sustain their momentum after a stunning win over two-time finalists Lyceum Pirates and fell to 1-2 for the season.

Although the spirited Generals charged ahead to a 12-2 run straight from tip-off, the championship experience of the Red Lions eventually emerged as they roared ahead with a 27-6 run and never looked back since.

Despite the easy win, multi-titled head coach Boyet Fernandez gave credit where credit is due.

"They really prepared well today, started strong and they really gave us a tough game today. Even beat us in rebounding, offensive rebounds," he said in the post-game presser. "They will be a scrappier team this year and it showed today. Kudos to EAC team for the game."

The Scores

San Beda 89 – Canlas 21, Nelle 15, Oftana 14, Tankoua 13, Doliguez 10, Bahio 6, Abuda 5, Soberano 2, Carino 2, Cuntapay 1, Alfaro 0, Etrata 0, Obenza 0, Visser 0.

EAC 72 – Taywan 20, Gurtiza 15, Maguliano 13, Mendoza 10, Luciano 7, Estacio 2, De Guzman 2, Dayrit 2, Carlos 1, Gonzales 0, Cadua 0, Boffa 0, Martin 0, Corilla 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 45-29, 71-45, 89-72.

– Rappler.com