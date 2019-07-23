The Lyceum Pirates close out the game with a 4th quarter surge over the San Sebastian Stags

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates started off slow but finished strong against the San Sebastian Stags with an 80-69 comeback win in the NCAA Season 95 at the FilOil Flying V Centre on on Tuesday, June 23.

Five Pirates scored in double figures for the game, led with 12 points from Jayvee Marcelino and 11 from his twin brother Jaycee.

Former Stags Enzo Navarro and Jayson David also chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively as they handed their former team their first loss of the season.

The Pirates scored a whopping 28 points in the 4th, compared to only 10 for the Stags. After San Sebastian led 64-58 in the opening minutes of the frame, Lyceum responded with a massive 22-5 run, ending with a Jaycee Marcelino mid-range jumper at the 50-second mark.

Lyceum’s unselfish basketball stacked up 18 assists led by Reymar Caduyac’s 7 dimes. On top of that, the Pirates were able to silence RK Ilagan completely, who was scoreless despite playing 26 minutes in the game.

Prior to the game, the streaky sniper was averaging 22.5 points per game as his star partner Allyn Bulanadi was slowly getting back from a shoulder injury. Bulanadi led this game in the losing effort with 13 points while Ramil Tero chipped in 12 markers.

Despite their explosive ending, both teams started slow at the opening minutes of the ball game, coming up with a couple of empty possessions and several turnovers.

Support from the bench poured in for San Sebastian, however, at the start of the 2nd quarter, giving them an extra 27 points for the game. Eventually, the Stags were able to pick up some steam and manage gain some traction, stretching the lead as high as 13.

However, the Pirates retaliated immediately and brought the lead within 6 at the end of the first half, 36-30 in favor of the Stags.

The constant battle for the bucket kept the Pirates and Stags within reach with each another, but eventually Lyceum’s defensive turnaround let them stay afloat and get the win over the Stags.

Prior to that game, the JRU Heavy Bombers started a surprising win streak with a 71-66 squeaker over the free-falling Perpetual Help Altas.

John Amores led 5 Bombers in double-digit scoring with 15 points and 4 assists. Agem Miranda followed up a 26-point eruption in their last win against Arellano with 11 markers, 3 rebounds and 3 dimes.

John Delos Santos also stuffed the stat sheet with 7 points, 9 boards, 6 assists and 3 steals as JRU won their 2nd-straight game after 3-straight losses.

Thanks to Amores’ 11-point 1st half, JRU seized control of the contest early on with a 41-28 lead by intermission.

Kim Aurin and Edgar Charcos then sparked a 24-point 3rd frame for Perpetual and got within 4, 52-56, entering the 4th. The Altas, however, were unable to sustain their hot streak as the Bombers held on for the win.

Aurin led Perpetual in the losing effort with 14 points, all from the 2nd half. Charcos and Rey Peralta added 13 markers apiece as the Altas dropped their 3rd-straight game after a winning debut.

Finally, the Letran Knights kept their winning streak alive ever so barely with a 91-89 escape act over the gutsy EAC Generals.

Jerrick Balanza made up for a dismal stretch last week with a 22-point finish on 4/6 shooting from downtown as his team rose to its 4th-straight win in 5 games.

Ato Ular, meanwhile, continued to work on both ends and churned out 19 markers and 9 rebounds, capped off with a game-saving block in the waning seconds of the game.

As Letran led by 10, 88-78, with 2:09 left in the 4th quarter, EAC lead guard Marwin Taywan decided to mount a crucial 9-2 comeback all on his own, ending with three free-throws off a foul from Fran Yu.

Jethro Mendoza then completed the 11-2 charge with a layup at the 20-second mark to inch within a point, 89-90, before fouling out 8 seconds later off a duty foul. On the other end, NCAA Player of the Week Bonbon Batiller split his free-throws, leaving the door open for EAC.

However, Renz Gonzales game-tying layup was blocked by Ular with 4.9 seconds left as the Generals then scrambled to foul Batiller.

The veteran guard then muffed both of his charity shots and with no timeouts left, Gonzales raced back for the game-winning three, which clanked off as time expired. Batiller still finished with 17 points, albeit with a 5/10 clip from the free-throw line.

Taywan led the late rally with a career-high 25 points off a 9/16 clip with 4 assists and 3 steals. Gonzales added 13 markers as EAC fell to 1-3 for the season.

The Scores:

First Game:

JRU 71 - Amores 15, Dela Rosa 12, Dionisio 12, Steinl 12, Miranda 11, Delos Santos 7, Aguilar 2, Arenal 0, Jungco 0, Vasquez 0.

Perpetual 66 - Aurin 14, Charcos 13, Peralta 13, Egan 7, Adamos 6, Razon 5, Cuevas 3, Sevilla 2, Barasi 0, Giussani 0, Lanoy 0.

Quarters: 17-11, 41-28, 56-52, 71-66.

Second Game:

LPU 80 - Marcelino, JV. 12, Marcelino, JC. 11, Navarro 11, Valdez 11, David 10, Caduyac 7, Nzeusseu 6, Tansingco 5, Santos 3, Ibanez 2, Pretta 2, Yong 0.

SSC-R 69 - Bulanadi 13, Tero 12, Altamirano 10, Calahat 8, Villapando 7, Sumoda 6, Dela Cruz 5, Calma 4, Capobres 2, Desoyo 2, Ilagan 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 30-36, 52-59, 80-69.

Third Game:

Letran 91 - Balanza 22, Ular 19, Batiller 17, Muyang 16, Yu 8, Mina 5, Caralipio 2, Ambohot 1, Javillonar 1, Olivario 0, Reyson 0, Sangalang 0, Balagasay 0.

EAC 89 - Taywan 25, Gonzales 13, Maguliano 10, Luciano 8, Dayrit 7, Tampoc 6, Mendoza 5, Martin 5, Gurtiza 2, De Guzman 2, Boffa 2, Corilla 2, Cadua 2.

Quarters: 15-20, 38-48, 68-65, 91-89.

– with reports from Renee Ticzon/Rappler.com