The CSB Blazers continue to make history with a perfect 4-0 start

Published 7:51 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St Benilde Blazers continued their historic start in NCAA Season 95 with a daring 77-72 comeback win over the free-falling San Sebastian Stags at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, July 30.

Jimboy Pasturan capped off the thrilling heist with a late go-ahead three, 73-72, in the final 83 seconds of the game after his team trailed by as many as 13 points in the 1st half. The streaky guard finished with 12 points to join 4 other CSB players in double-digit scoring.

Lead guard Unique Naboa paced the 4-0 Blazers with 15 points as big man Clement Leutcheu churned out a 12-marker, 12-rebound double-double to alleviate the loss of injured forward Justin Gutang. Team captain Yankie Haruna chipped in 10 points off the bench in his season debut with 7 boards to boot.

San Sebastian set the tone in the 1st half after going on a 16-5 2nd quarter run powered by three-pointers from multiple sources. However, the Blazers slowly inched closer by the 3rd frame, even getting as close as a single point, 54-55, after a steal and scoring by Naboa in the last 23 seconds.

Allyn Bulanadi tried to fire up his team with a one-handed dunk near the start of the 4th period, but Pasturan answered right back with a three to tie the game at 60-all. From there, both teams traded buckets until Pasturan gave the Blazers a slim one-point lead off the clutch triple.

Alvin Capobres and RK Ilagan tried to seize the lead back for San Sebastian, but the breaks wouldn't fall their way as Naboa closed them out with two free throws off the duty foul.

Ilagan made up for a horrendous two-game stretch with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench on 9/17 shooting, but his team still fell to its third straight defeat.

Starting off the day, the Letran Knights also kept their winning streak intact with an 89-82 win over the winless Mapua Cardinals.

The 4th period was crucial for Letran as it reclaimed its biggest lead of the game at 10 points, but Mapua made a 9-2 run.

Towards the end, the two teams were battling it out to create the most they could with every possession, but it was Bonbon Batiller's shot beyond the arc that sealed the game for the Knights.

Larry Muyang bounced back from a lackluster start to the season with 24 points on an impressive 10/12 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds. Batiller and Jeo Ambohot supported the big man with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The match was close from the beginning until the end. The two teams started the game with a few lead changes, with 7 lead switches in the entire first half.

Muyang came alive in the 3rd, helping push the Knights away. But it was the one final shot of Batiller in the 4th that finished off the Cardinals' search for their first win. Mapua has been winless this season with a 0-5 record, despite coming close to victory a number of times.

Completing the 3-game slate for the day, the Perpetual Help Altas arrested a three-game slide by eking out a 75-73 win over host team Arellano Chiefs.

Kim Aurin played all-around for the Altas with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. Edgar Charcos chipped in 15 points, highlighted by a clutch floater in the last 3 seconds to give his team one last lead.

The Altas pulled away early, leading by as many as 12 points near the end of the 1st quarter.

However, the Chiefs closed down the lead during the 2nd, with Justin Arana dominating the paint off 12 points and 4 rebounds at the half.

From the start of the 2nd half, the two teams continued to exchange baskets. In the last 41 seconds of the game, Arana made a big tying bucket, immediately followed by a block by the big man, which was mirrored by Ben Adamos on the other end.

Charcos then made his heart-stopping floater near the end, before one final block by Aurin finished the Chiefs off for good..

The Altas were able to hold graduating guard Kent Salado to just 10 points, 8 coming in the final period. However, Arana stepped up and gave the Chiefs 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 big blocks in the losing effort.

The Scores:

First Game:

Letran 89 - Muyang 24, Batiller 15, Ambohot 14, Balanza 11, Yu 8, Ular 6, Sangalang 4, Olivario 3, Mina 2, Javillonar 2, Caralipio 0, Reyson 0.

Mapua 84 - Bunag 17, Victoria 15, Lugo 12, Bonifacio 10, Gamboa 9, Salenga 6, Gonzales 5, Hernandez 5, Nieles 3, Garcia 2, Serrano 0, Nocum 0, Jabel 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 40-39, 66-60, 89-84.

Second Game:

Perpetual 75 - Aurin 17, Adamos 16, Charcos 15, Egan 10, Peralta 7, Razon 5, Cuevas 4, Sevilla 1, Tamayo 0, Barasi 0, Martel 0.

Arellano 73 - Arana 20, Sablan 13, Salado 10, Espiritu 7, Santos 6, Alcoriza 5, Concepcion 4, Bayla 4, Oliva 2, Gayosa 2, Segura 0, Talampas 0, De Guzman 0.

Quarters: 27-18, 41-39, 62-57, 75-73.

Third Game:

CSB 77 - Naboa 15, Flores 14, Pasturan 12, Leutcheu 12, Haruna 10, Belgica 6, Sangco 4, Dixon 2, Carlos 2, Young 0, Lepalam 0.

San Sebastian 72 - Ilagan 24, Bulanadi 17, Capobres 7, Calma 7, Sumoda 7, Tero 4, Altamirano 3, Calahat 2, Villapando 1, Dela Cruz 0, Desoyo 0, Loristo 0, Suico 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 30-40, 54-58, 77-72.

– Rappler.com