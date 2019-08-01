The Heavy Bombers manage to flip the script just in time to get back on the win column

Published 7:07 PM, August 01, 2019

GRITTY. The JRU Heavy Bombers pull off a win even minus suspended leader Agem Miranda. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The JRU Heavy Bombers got back on the win column after a hard-earned 64-58 comeback win against the gutsy EAC Generals in the NCAA Season 95 at the JRU Gym on Thursday, August 1.

A JRU-dominated contest in the first two quarters turned to a game of the Generals to start the second half. After being down 10 to start the 3rd quarter, EAC guard Jethro Mendoza punctuated a game-tying 10-0 run with a crucial three, 35-all, midway through the period.

The Generals then ended a huge 20-4 quarter with a Chester Carlos layup at the 40-second mark to suddenly lead by 7, 45-38.

However, the Bombers flipped the script right back at the start of the 4th period after Chester Jungco and John Amores conspired for back-to-back steals and scores for a quick 6-0 blitz. Thomas Vasquez and JL Delos Santos then joined the pileup with a pair of threes to cap off a massive 16-2 run, 54-47, with 4:11 to go.

Although EAC managed to trim the lead to 3, 51-54, reserve Hommer Macatangay sank two straight clutch buckets to start another quick 6-1 run for the 60-52 JRU lead in the last two minutes. From there, the home team held the fort down with free throws off duty fouls as they went on to secure the win.

Amores made up for the loss of suspended leader Agem Miranda with 16 points, while Jungco chipped in 12 markers, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in the win.

With their third victory in the last 4 games sealed in the bag, the Heavy Bombers have already matched their win total from last season, where they finished with a bottom-dwelling 3-15 record.

The Scores

JRU 64 – Amores 16, Jungco 12, Delos Santos 10, Dela Rosa 8, Vasquez 6, Steinl 4, Macatangay 4, Dionisio 2, Aguilar 2, Arenal 0, Abaoag 0.

EAC 58 – Taywan 14, Mendoza 11, Cadua 11, Maguliano 9, Gonzales 5, Carlos 4, Gurtiza 2, De Guzman 2, Estacio 0, Luciano 0, Boffa 0, Dayrit 0, Corilla 0, Martin 0, Tampoc 0.

Quarters: 12-4, 32-25, 38-45, 64-58.

– Rappler.com