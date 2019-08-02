NCAA postpones August 2, 2019 games
MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA postponed the men’s basketball games starting at 12 pm on Friday, August 2 due to inclement weather.
Defending champion San Beda and St Benilde – both unbeaten in 4 games – were set to dispute the solo lead at 12 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Also slated to clash were San Sebastian and Perpetual Help at 2 pm, while Lyceum and Arellano were scheduled to close out the triple-header at 4 pm.
“Tickets for canceled games today shall be honored on the rescheduled date,” said NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco of Season 95 host Arellano.
The morning games in the juniors division, however, were played as scheduled following the late suspension of classes due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com
