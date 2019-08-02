The league reschedules the men’s basketball triple-header headlined by the San Beda-St Benilde clash due to bad weather

Published 10:16 AM, August 02, 2019

DERAILED. James Canlas and the San Beda Red Lions won’t get a shot just yet against surprise co-leader St Benilde. File photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA postponed the men’s basketball games starting at 12 pm on Friday, August 2 due to inclement weather.

Defending champion San Beda and St Benilde – both unbeaten in 4 games – were set to dispute the solo lead at 12 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Also slated to clash were San Sebastian and Perpetual Help at 2 pm, while Lyceum and Arellano were scheduled to close out the triple-header at 4 pm.

“Tickets for canceled games today shall be honored on the rescheduled date,” said NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco of Season 95 host Arellano.

The morning games in the juniors division, however, were played as scheduled following the late suspension of classes due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com