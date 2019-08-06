The league reschedules the men’s basketball triple-header headlined by Letran and St Benilde clash

Published 10:53 AM, August 06, 2019

RESCHEDULED. St. Benilde's Justin Gutang makes his way past his defenders. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA postponed the men’s basketball games starting at 10 am on Tuesday, August 6 due to the announcement of class suspensions.

The streaking Letran Knights aimed to stain St Benilde's perfect 5-game record at 12 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

At 2 pm, defending champion San Beda was slated to clash with the Mapua Cardinals while Arellano and San Sebastian would cap off the triple-header at 4 pm.

"Due to the very late suspension of classes, the games scheduled at 10am onwards for Tuesday, 6 August 2019 are canceled and shall be played on a date and time to be determined later," read the announcement of NCAA Season 95 chairman Peter Cayco.

"Tickets for canceled games today shall be honored on th re-sheduled date."

However, the juniors game between Letran and St Benilde scheduled in the morning was allowed to finish. – Rappler.com